



I'm not talking about the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8... just yet, but rather the non-foldable Galaxy S26 trio (or quartet) that has been (fairly timidly) making headlines for several months now. As we inch closer to a presumed January 2026 announcement, the usual rumormongers and industry pundits are likely to focus more and more on these currently mysterious Android powerhouses, which are already starting to take shape.

Samsung's "Next Paradigm" could drop the Plus in favor of an upgraded Edge









Galaxy S23 series carried the (not so) secret designation "Diamond", Next Paradigm seems to suggest the Galaxy S26 will strongly resemble the S25 lineup, which is definitely not good news for After the S24 family was known on the inside as "Eureka" and theseries carried the (not so) secret designation "Diamond", Next Paradigm seems to suggest thewill strongly resemble the S25 lineup, which is definitely not good news for Samsung fans dreaming of a radical 2026 redesign.









Galaxy S26 version tipped for a pretty significant upgrade in a key department. That's right, the "NPA2" model will apparently come with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which would represent a massive improvement over the 12MP resolution of the same type of camera found on the back of the Of course, you shouldn't despair already and be sure that Samsung will play things totally safe here, especially with oneversion tipped for a pretty significant upgrade in a key department. That's right, the "NPA2" model will apparently come with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which would represent a massive improvement over the 12MP resolution of the same type of camera found on the back of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Edge

Why am I comparing the NPA2 with two existing devices? Because Samsung seems to be working on just three rather than four different Galaxy S26 models, which means the NPA2 could replace both the aforementioned Plus and Edge handsets.





S26 and the S26 Ultra will be joined to market by a Galaxy S26 Edge with an ultra-high-end camera system instead of a Galaxy S26 Plus. The If that happens, there's a good chance the "vanilla"and thewill be joined to market by aEdge with an ultra-high-end camera system instead of aPlus. The death of the Plus has been rumored a couple of times before, mind you, so while not etched in stone, it's now an exceptionally strong possibility (at the very least).

What do we know about the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra?





Sadly, not very much at the moment. Specifically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to rock a 200MP primary rear-facing camera (which may or may not use a different sensor as the S25 Ultra ) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support.





The other two imaging sensors are largely shrouded in secrecy, and the same unfortunately goes for the entire camera setup of the "base" Galaxy S26 model. That is, of course, if we rely solely on this latest report, which is not really our style.







