Samsung is reportedly cooking up a major camera upgrade for at least one Galaxy S26 model

The Galaxy S26 Edge, which might replace both the Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Plus, is expected to make a big jump from a 12 to a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera next year.

Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are finally out of the bag (while the so-called Galaxy G Fold is still not), the time has come to delve deep(er) into the expected specifications and features of Samsung's next big high-end handset family. 

I'm not talking about the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8... just yet, but rather the non-foldable Galaxy S26 trio (or quartet) that has been (fairly timidly) making headlines for several months now. As we inch closer to a presumed January 2026 announcement, the usual rumormongers and industry pundits are likely to focus more and more on these currently mysterious Android powerhouses, which are already starting to take shape.

Samsung's "Next Paradigm" could drop the Plus in favor of an upgraded Edge


The first interesting tidbit revealed in a new WinFuture report (translated here) is the purported internal codename of the Galaxy S26 series. This is NPA (short for "Next Paradigm"), which would tie directly to the PA (or "Paradigm") codename of the early 2025-released Galaxy S25 trio.

After the S24 family was known on the inside as "Eureka" and the Galaxy S23 series carried the (not so) secret designation "Diamond", Next Paradigm seems to suggest the Galaxy S26 will strongly resemble the S25 lineup, which is definitely not good news for Samsung fans dreaming of a radical 2026 redesign.


Of course, you shouldn't despair already and be sure that Samsung will play things totally safe here, especially with one Galaxy S26 version tipped for a pretty significant upgrade in a key department. That's right, the "NPA2" model will apparently come with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which would represent a massive improvement over the 12MP resolution of the same type of camera found on the back of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Edge.

Why am I comparing the NPA2 with two existing devices? Because Samsung seems to be working on just three rather than four different Galaxy S26 models, which means the NPA2 could replace both the aforementioned Plus and Edge handsets.

Are you excited about the Galaxy S26 Edge now?

Vote View Result

If that happens, there's a good chance the "vanilla" S26 and the S26 Ultra will be joined to market by a Galaxy S26 Edge with an ultra-high-end camera system instead of a Galaxy S26 Plus. The death of the Plus has been rumored a couple of times before, mind you, so while not etched in stone, it's now an exceptionally strong possibility (at the very least).

What do we know about the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra?


Sadly, not very much at the moment. Specifically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to rock a 200MP primary rear-facing camera (which may or may not use a different sensor as the S25 Ultra) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. 

The other two imaging sensors are largely shrouded in secrecy, and the same unfortunately goes for the entire camera setup of the "base" Galaxy S26 model. That is, of course, if we rely solely on this latest report, which is not really our style.


Instead, I'd like to remind you all of a rumor from a couple of months back calling for a pretty exciting main camera upgrade as far as the compact S26 is concerned as well. That means Samsung's "Next Paradigm" might not prove to be a paradigm shift, but there's still plenty to look forward to even for the most demanding shutterbugs around. And that's before we can get into things like raw power and battery life enhancements, which... are currently unclear.

