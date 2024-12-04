Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Who is copying who and why?





That brings me to (at least) two important questions some of you may have also asked yourselves of late, which are bound to remain without a definitive answer for the foreseeable future. But that won't stop me from speculating, analyzing, and trying to find explanations today, so strap on and hear me out...

Is Samsung copying Apple or the other way around?





Ah, the age-old copycat argument! Who doesn't love a good old fashioned (verbal) brawl between two fan bases as passionate as Apple enthusiasts and Samsung loyalists? Well, I don't, and there's a very simple reason why.





The smartphone market is definitely big enough to accommodate and satisfy both fan bases (not to mention at least one or two more), and nothing useful will ever come from unfounded accusations and meaningless quarrels on trivial topics. In other words, why can't we all get along and focus on pressuring companies like Apple and Samsung into bringing palpable change and key upgrades in areas everyone cares about?









technically beat Apple to the "slim flagship" punch, which no one will remember a year or two from now. And yes, Apple may have magically got the idea to produce Yes, if all recent speculation pans out, Samsung willbeat Apple to the "slim flagship" punch, which no one will remember a year or two from now. And yes, Apple may have started working on the iPhone 17 Air before Samsunggot the idea to produce a fourth member of the S25 family , which will not matter one bit to the vast majority of the handset's prospective buyers.



Said buyers will instead want to know how this Slim model differs from the other three Galaxy S25 series devices and if they should go for it or wait a few more months to see what the first Air-branded iPhone brings to the table. And that in turn brings me to...

Why does the Galaxy S25 Slim exist?





Now that, my friends and dear readers, is the million (or perhaps multi-billion) dollar question Samsung's marketing department will probably have to answer in a few months. Once again based on current gossip (and my own personal hunch), the S25 Slim is likely to tower above the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in terms of camera performance while obviously lacking S Pen support and even more obviously focusing on its appearance more than its aforementioned siblings.





Is there demand for such a product? I guess we'll see soon enough, but I for one have certainly been feeling like there's something missing from Samsung's high-end device roster. That all started with the Galaxy Note family axing a few years back, and as the foldable novelty factor is quickly wearing off , the feeling that a replacement of sorts is badly needed to breathe fresh air into the Galaxy S series grows and grows.









The key disadvantage to reducing the thickness and weight of the Galaxy S24 , however, is quite clear and could prove extremely painful, especially if the S25 Slim ends up costing roughly as much as or even more than the S24 Ultra . Can you imagine spending $1,200 or so on a phone barely capable of lasting 10 or 12 hours between charges?





Of course, those numbers are the result of an assumption on my part, but while Samsung is likely to try (and possibly succeed) in working its software optimizing magic to squeeze the most out of the S25 Slim's battery, it's safe to assume said battery will not be very large or deliver impressive running times.





Galaxy S25 Slim. Still, I can't help but feel like Samsung is wasting precious resources on "copying" the wrong iPhone rather than taking a page Galaxy S25 FE with a hefty battery and respectable overall specs. Now that's the kind of "clone" I'm ready to defend to my last breath. With all that in mind, I will not change my position from just last week, and if I'm predicting the iPhone 17 Air to become a hit , it's only logical to expect the same from theSlim. Still, I can't help but feel like Samsung is wasting precious resources on "copying" the wrong iPhone rather than taking a page out of the SE playbook , for instance, to release a truly affordableFE with a hefty battery and respectable overall specs. Now that's the kind of "clone" I'm ready to defend to my last breath.