Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is gearing up to take on the mid-range market

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Render of the Galaxy A36 5G smartphone.
With the new year already here, Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy lineup with fresh smartphones. Not only is the flagship Galaxy S25 series set to debut on January 22, but the midrange Galaxy A36 5G is also getting ready for its release.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

The successor to one of the top mid-range phones is on its way


The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G recently popped up on the Geekbench listing, giving us a sneak peek at some of its details. The phone was listed under the model number SM-A366U, with the 'U' signifying the US variant.

The phone is set to feature an octa-core SoC, with four cores running at 2.40GHz and another four at 1.80GHz. All signs point to Samsung possibly launching it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

The phone was spotted on the Geekbench listing. | Image credit – MySmartPrice - Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is gearing up to take on the mid-range market
The phone was spotted on the Geekbench listing. | Image credit – MySmartPrice


The listing also confirms that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM and will run Android 15, featuring Samsung's One UI 7 skin. Beyond that, the listing doesn't reveal much else, but earlier reports suggest the Galaxy A36 5G will sport a slightly updated design.

The Galaxy A36 5G might feature a camera module around the rear sensors. And speaking of cameras, rumors hint that the Galaxy A36 could come with an upgraded selfie camera to better compete with flagship models. However, the rear camera setup is expected to stay the same as the current Galaxy A35 5G, which isn't a bad thing at all, as it offers impressive camera performance for the price with its:

  • 50 MP main camera
  • 8 MP Ultra-wide camera
  • 5 MP macro camera

Overall, if you're looking for a phone that could easily make it onto the best mid-range list, the Galaxy A36 5G is definitely worth considering. It's expected to offer solid specs at an affordable price, likely around the $400 mark, much like its predecessor. Of course, there are other great options to explore, such as the Pixel 8a or OnePlus 13R, both of which offer excellent value for their price.

If Samsung sticks to the usual release pattern for A-series models, we can expect the Galaxy A36 5G to drop sometime in March. And hey, Apple is also likely to launch the next-gen iPhone SE 4 around the same time, so if you're still torn between Android and iOS, that's another option to weigh.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless