Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is gearing up to take on the mid-range market
With the new year already here, Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy lineup with fresh smartphones. Not only is the flagship Galaxy S25 series set to debut on January 22, but the midrange Galaxy A36 5G is also getting ready for its release.
The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G recently popped up on the Geekbench listing, giving us a sneak peek at some of its details. The phone was listed under the model number SM-A366U, with the 'U' signifying the US variant.
The listing also confirms that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM and will run Android 15, featuring Samsung's One UI 7 skin. Beyond that, the listing doesn't reveal much else, but earlier reports suggest the Galaxy A36 5G will sport a slightly updated design.
The Galaxy A36 5G might feature a camera module around the rear sensors. And speaking of cameras, rumors hint that the Galaxy A36 could come with an upgraded selfie camera to better compete with flagship models. However, the rear camera setup is expected to stay the same as the current Galaxy A35 5G, which isn't a bad thing at all, as it offers impressive camera performance for the price with its:
Overall, if you're looking for a phone that could easily make it onto the best mid-range list, the Galaxy A36 5G is definitely worth considering. It's expected to offer solid specs at an affordable price, likely around the $400 mark, much like its predecessor. Of course, there are other great options to explore, such as the Pixel 8a or OnePlus 13R, both of which offer excellent value for their price.
If Samsung sticks to the usual release pattern for A-series models, we can expect the Galaxy A36 5G to drop sometime in March. And hey, Apple is also likely to launch the next-gen iPhone SE 4 around the same time, so if you're still torn between Android and iOS, that's another option to weigh.
The successor to one of the top mid-range phones is on its way
The phone is set to feature an octa-core SoC, with four cores running at 2.40GHz and another four at 1.80GHz. All signs point to Samsung possibly launching it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.
The phone was spotted on the Geekbench listing. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
- 50 MP main camera
- 8 MP Ultra-wide camera
- 5 MP macro camera
