Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is gearing up to take on the mid-range market

Galaxy A36





The successor to one of the top mid-range phones is on its way

The US variant of the



The phone is set to feature an octa-core SoC, with four cores running at 2.40GHz and another four at 1.80GHz. All signs point to Samsung possibly launching it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G recently popped up on the Geekbench listing , giving us a sneak peek at some of its details. The phone was listed under the model number SM-A366U, with the 'U' signifying the US variant.The phone is set to feature an octa-core SoC, with four cores running at 2.40GHz and another four at 1.80GHz. All signs point to Samsung possibly launching it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.





With the new year already here, Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy lineup with fresh smartphones. Not only is the flagship Galaxy S25 series set to debut on January 22, but the midrange5G is also getting ready for its release.