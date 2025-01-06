The Oppo Reno 13 goes global – and it's ready for caseless underwater photography!

Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

A collage of the Oppo Reno 13 series and an underwater photo shot with the phone.
Shot on the Oppo Reno 13 series. | Image credit – Oppo

As promised earlier, Oppo's Reno 13 series is getting its worldwide release. The Chinese brand announced that the Reno 13 lineup is "bringing flagship-like AI features and all-around performance to a broader audience".

The Oppo Reno 13 series includes:

  • Reno13 Pro 5G
  • Reno13 5G
  • Reno13 F 5G
  • Reno13 F

The Reno 13 Pro is powered by the custom MediaTek Dimensity 8350 platform, featuring a 1.5K 120Hz OLED display, a 5,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities, and Adaptive Frame Booster technology for smoother gaming experiences for certain games. The phone’s design draws inspiration from butterfly wings, the company claims. It features a seamless one-piece sculpted glass back and an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, offering enhanced durability and resistance to bending and drops.

The Reno 13 Series phones are lightweight yet robust. The Reno 13 Pro weighs 195 grams with a 7.55mm profile, while the Reno 13 weighs 181 grams and has a thickness of 7.24mm for the Plume White variant. Color options include:

  • Plume Purple
  • Graphite Gray
  • Luminous Blue
  • Skyline Blue

The series’ displays offer immersive viewing with ultra-thin bezels. The Reno 13 Pro features a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno 13 achieves 93.4%. Pretty respectable! Both models support HDR10+ and high-definition video playback, which is even better.

Get your swimsuits out!


The Reno 13 series is designed for underwater photography, thanks to its water and dust resistance. The phones are said to be able to withstand submersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. What's more, they include an underwater mode with color tuning and physical button controls. This is extremely important, as underwater colors and hues are awfully distorted.

Speaking of photography, Oppo has equipped the Reno 13 models with an abundance of AI features to enhance its cameras. The AI Livephoto feature combines clear images with smooth stabilization, while AI Editor offers tools like clarity enhancement, deblurring, and reflection removal. The Reno 13 Pro also features a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Selfie Camera, capable of 4K video recording. Neat!

Recommended Stories
The Reno13 Series is rolling out in the Asia-Pacific region, with plans to expand to other markets. Pricing and availability details will be announced locally, but the Reno 13 is no longer China-exclusive!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer

