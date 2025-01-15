Samsung's secretive Galaxy S25 Slim is now an open book ahead of next week's big Unpacked event
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite making headlines for a good few months now, the fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family never showed its face (or back, or wasp waist) in any shape or form... until today. But just before Samsung can take the wraps off its three main S25 variants, the S25 Slim is a secret no more thanks to the relentless Steve Hemmerstoffer (who else?) over on X and the folks at Smartprix.
Don't let the seemingly suspicious timing of this first-of-a-kind leak fool you, though, as no one really expects the S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 Slim to be fully unveiled together on January 22 and commercially released shortly thereafter.
Now that's a razor-thin stunner!
Recently rumored to measure "under 7mm" in thickness, the Galaxy S25 Slim is today revealed to rock a super-skinny profile of only 6.4mm. If you're having trouble picturing such a slender ultra-high-end phone, well, that's where Steve H.'s glorious new product renders come in, showcasing an overall familiar-looking body made from metal and glass that will nonetheless stand out from the rest of the S25 lineup in an easily noticeable way.
Yes, the S25 Slim is apparently set to "borrow" the flat frame, flat screen, and triple rear-facing camera arrangement from the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus while trimming some of the two's "fat"... but not overdoing that in such a way that a major battery life compromise is required.
The Galaxy S25 Slim looks undeniably gorgeous in its first set of leaked high-quality renders.
In case you're wondering, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are tipped to measure 7.2, 7.3, and 8.2mm respectively, while last year's S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are even chunkier and don't deserve a serious mention in today's comparison.
Of course, the S25 Slim's thickest point will sit at over 8mm (8.3, to be exact), but believe it or not, that's still below the Galaxy S24 Ultra's depth without the camera bump taken into consideration. Although the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with an even thinner profile in the fall, it certainly looks like Samsung has a design winner on its hands here that could definitely sell like hotcakes until Apple's challenger arrives to try to steal its spotlight.
What do we know about specs and release dates?
For certain, not much. But most rumors point at state-of-the-art 200, 50, and 50MP cameras residing on the (shiny glass) back of the Galaxy S25 Slim, which may well eclipse the photography-taking skills of the aforementioned iPhone 17 Air.
The battery capacity remains completely shrouded in mystery, and although the same is technically true for memory and storage options, the virtually guaranteed presence of a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the S25 Slim's hood strongly suggests the handset will pack at least 12 gigs of RAM and accommodate 256GB of data internally (or up).
The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature ultra-high-end cameras and a state-of-the-art SoC.
The phone's full 159 x 76 x 6.4mm dimensions also seem to point at a slightly smaller display than the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is likely to measure almost four millimeters more in height and 77.6mm in width. The 6.7-inch S25 Plus, meanwhile, reportedly stands at 158.4mm tall and 75.8mm wide, so the S25 Slim could definitely squeeze between the two with around 6.8 inches of screen real estate and super-thin bezels.
Finally, while nothing is etched in stone on the availability front, the most likely ETA is currently May 2025, which doesn't necessarily mean a quick cameo at next week's Unpacked event is totally out of the question. Unlikely, yes, but not impossible.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: