Case closed: This is the chips Samsung will use for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7... probably





Of course, nothing will technically be etched in stone until the actual Galaxy Unpacked event takes place sometime in July, but the inside information provided in a new Korean media report translated here ) today seems a little too detailed and, well, logical to prove inaccurate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could mark a historical first





If Chosun Biz's unnamed "industry" sources will indeed prove reliable, Samsung's main 2025 Android-powered flip phone will not only bring a key change to the table compared to its 2024 predecessor, doing something that no previous Galaxy foldable has done.





Z Flip 7 That's right, we're back to expecting theto pack a Samsung-made Exynos 2500 processor instead of the recently rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. This would be the first Exynos chipset used on a Galaxy Flip or Fold handset, (slightly) reducing Samsung's reliance on the aforementioned manufacturer of those massively popular Snapdragon processors.













While the processor's production has purportedly "stabilized to some extent" recently, I can totally understand if some prospective Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers would be put off by the Exynos 2500's rumored early troubles, finding it hard to trust that everything will ultimately work just fine on the next-gen clamshell.





Perhaps even more importantly, the Exynos 2500 is unlikely to match the Snapdragon 8 Elite in pure speed, so unless the Z Flip 7 will be cheaper than its predecessor (which I highly doubt), that could be judged as an unforgivably modest upgrade over last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC by other potential buyers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will play things safe... and blazing fast





If you're worried that Samsung's cost-cutting measures could extend to the other big foldable tipped for a July launch, well, don't be. That's because virtually all the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors from the last few months have pointed in the Snapdragon 8 Elite direction, and so does this latest Korean media report.





Z Fold 7 Galaxy S25 Z Flip 7 . Theis therefore pretty much guaranteed to go up against all the best Android phones available today (roster included) in terms of processing power, although that's likely to make things even more awkward for the



Both the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are expected to go into production next month, and for starters, Samsung will reportedly try to make 200,000 copies of the former by June. That's... not a very impressive number, but of course, the company can rapidly boost it if global demand will require that and no further problems will arise with the Exynos 2500 SoC or other key components.





Z Flip 7 FE, aka Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 after all. Curiously enough, Chosun Biz's inside sources seem to have no valuable information to share on the third Samsung foldable expected out this year, which might suggest that the affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE , akaFE, aka Z Flip Xe will actually see daylight a little later than theandafter all.





Naturally, that's only an assumption on my part, which is not what I can say about the Exynos 2400e processor recently rumored (on more than one occasion) to power this first-of-a-kind device.