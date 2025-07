Galaxy S25 Ultra hits its lowest price for Prime Day

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save $365 on Amazon! $365 off (28%) Grab the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra at a generous $365 discount on Amazon for Prime Day. This brings it to its lowest price ever, making it a no-brainer for Samsung fans in the market for a powerful phone with incredible cameras and a gorgeous display. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $365 on Amazon! $365 off (26%) In case you need more space, the 512GB model is also selling at its lowest price, allowing you to save $365 and get one for just under $1,055. Act fast and score one for less now! Buy at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is running with full force, offering a plethora of unmissable Prime Day phone deals to splurge on. We're seeing massive discounts on high-end Pixel phones as well as sleek Motorola handsets.There are quite a few generous Prime Day Samsung phone deals as well, even though true Galaxy fans are eyeing only one—that sweet $365 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon!Yep, fellow deal hunter! This is not a dream! Theis indeed on sale for $365 off for Prime Day, falling to its lowest point ever. Moreover, both the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are available at the same discount, letting you save on the model that will best fit your needs.Just don't wait—save as soon as possible, preferably even now! Deals like this one don't stay up for grabs for long, especially during massive shopping events like Prime Day, where Amazon is full of bargain hunters looking to score a great deal on one of the best phones on the market.With Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, thedelivers high-end performance. It's literally a powerhouse that fits in your pocket—barely, though, because it's huuuge! There's no task or game this beauty can't handle.It's easily one of the top camera phones as well, thanks to that massive 200 MP main snapper on deck that takes vibrant and detailed photos. And when you want to revisit your favorite memories or enjoy a funny YouTube video, the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 × 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers everything in stunning clarity.Overall, theis worth every penny and an absolute bargain at its lowest price point on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time—get one for less now!