Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra scores a ridiculously high $500 discount days before S25 launch event

All the company had to do was slash an incredible 500 bucks off the S24 Ultra's list prices with no strings attached, and just like that, the 2024-released 6.8-inch giant is back in the spotlight, looking like a way smarter buy than the upcoming All the company had to do was slash an incredible 500 bucks off the S24 Ultra's list prices with no strings attached, and just like that, the 2024-released 6.8-inch giant is back in the spotlight, looking like asmarter buy than the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra , at least for a certain type of consumer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $500 off (38%) $799 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $500 off (35%) $919 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Blue Color, No Trade-In Required $500 off (30%) $1159 99 $1659 99 Buy at Samsung





No strings, of course, means that you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to get an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB variant, $919.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, or $1,159.99 in a top-of-the-line 1TB configuration.





This is a totally unprecedented discount, mind you, that eclipses everything Samsung and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy have ever offered in terms of S24 Ultra savings with no hoops to jump through, and yes, that includes all those Black Friday , Cyber Monday, Discover , and Christmas sales of the last couple of months.



from around a year ago will soon need to be toned down a little as far as the hyperbolic language is concerned, but that breathtaking screen, extraordinary camera, flawless overall performance level, ultra-robust construction, and handy S Pen are guaranteed to remain satisfactory (at the very least) for folks who can appreciate an ultra-high-end bargain in this day and age. At $799.99 and up, probably the best Android phone of 2024 becomes a 2025 must-buy with a value proposition unlikely to be rivaled by the overall familiar-looking and modestly upgraded S25 Ultra . Clearly, our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review from around a year ago will soon need to be toned down a little as far as the hyperbolic language is concerned, but that breathtaking screen, extraordinary camera, flawless overall performance level, ultra-robust construction, and handy S Pen are guaranteed to remain satisfactory (at the very least) for folks who can appreciate an ultra-high-end bargain in this day and age.