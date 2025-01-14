Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

iPhone 16 sales keep Apple the world's biggest phone maker

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iphone 16 pro max
Apple is the world's largest phone maker again, after snatching that title last year and running with it in the last quarter as well. Buoyed by the sales of the iPhone 16 series and its Apple Intelligence shenanigans, Apple scooped the whopping 24% of all 330 million handsets shipped globally in Q4 of 2024.

According to Canalys, as the smartphone market is recovering and its fifth consecutive quarter of growth, Apple went from 23% to 24% of the global phone sales, followed by Samsung with 17%.

Next is the perennial value-for-money favorite Xiaomi with 13%, keeping its market share the same, and the fourth Transsion notches a slight growth from 8% to 9%. Transsion is a Chinese phone maker based in Shenzhen which holds the top place in Africa and some countries in the Middle East, Asia, or Latin America.

q4 phone sales
Global phone market share Q4 2024 | Image credit – Canalys

The fifth-largest phone maker in Canalys's preliminary Q4 sales breakdown is poised to be Vivo with 7%, while the Other category collectively holds the highest, 32% market share. If the three phone makers formerly part of the BBK Holding - Oppo, vivo, and OnePlus - are bandied up together, though, their sales could easily surpass those of Samsung and breathe down Apple's neck.

According to the Canalys report, Apple's solid growth in the past year was due to its stellar performance in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia. India removed some of the tariffs associated with iPhone imports as Apple increasingly started to produce its handsets there, so they actually dropped in price, resulting in increased market share. Apple was embarked on "active marketing and branding strategies" in the Asia-Pacific region which, while uncharacteristic, brought stellar sales results.

Needless to say, the numbers may very well reverse this quarter as Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S25 series and the iPhone 16sales face headwinds after early adopters have all gotten one, but still Apple's leadership may be poised to stay with the release of an iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless