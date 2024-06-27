Killer new Galaxy S24 Ultra deal throws in $250 gift card with Samsung's crown jewel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're not particularly excited about Samsung's big July 10 Unpacked event made official the other day, you're probably not that into foldable devices. If you still prefer ultra-high-end Android phones with "conventional" designs, Amazon has a pre-Prime Day deal you may want to pay special attention to.
This is available right now, and it doesn't require an Amazon Prime membership or anything else of that sort, allowing you to save a massive 250 bucks with your Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase. That's with your purchase, mind you, and not on your purchase, as the e-commerce giant offers Samsung's latest non-foldable super-flagship at its regular price alongside a $250 gift card at the time of this writing.
That makes this new deal only slightly less appealing than a few other Amazon promotions from the last couple of months, which actually slashed $250 off the $1,300 and $1,420 list prices of the S24 Ultra with 256 and 512GB storage respectively.
Taking the gift card's value into consideration, Amazon is currently listing this special bundle's combined prices at $1,550 and $1,670 respectively, and if you hurry, you can opt for not just your preferred Galaxy S24 Ultra storage variant, but your favorite colorway as well at the same huge discount.
At this point, we'd fully expect this bad boy's reputation to precede it, making it unnecessary for us to highlight its key strengths and (very) minor weaknesses. But if for some reason you've remained oblivious to all that all this time, our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from a few months back is definitely a good place to start your pursuit for all the relevant information on this exceptional piece of mobile equipment.
As always, the mirage of Samsung's "next big thing" is very much real and looming large on the horizon, but of course, we're still many months away from the official announcement and commercial release of a Galaxy S25 Ultra that... may not even prove to be radically different from its predecessor to start with. So, yes, our advice is to follow your heart and buy whatever you want when you want without giving the (distant) future much thought.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Jun, 2024Killer new Galaxy S24 Ultra deal throws in $250 gift card with Samsung's crown jewel
08 Jun, 2024Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
04 Jun, 2024The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life
25 May, 2024Samsung sweetens its Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, letting you save even more
22 May, 2024The powerful Galaxy S24+ is a real steal during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale; save on one while you can
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: