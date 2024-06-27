Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Killer new Galaxy S24 Ultra deal throws in $250 gift card with Samsung's crown jewel

If you're not particularly excited about Samsung's big July 10 Unpacked event made official the other day, you're probably not that into foldable devices. If you still prefer ultra-high-end Android phones with "conventional" designs, Amazon has a pre-Prime Day deal you may want to pay special attention to.

This is available right now, and it doesn't require an Amazon Prime membership or anything else of that sort, allowing you to save a massive 250 bucks with your Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase. That's with your purchase, mind you, and not on your purchase, as the e-commerce giant offers Samsung's latest non-foldable super-flagship at its regular price alongside a $250 gift card at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $250 Amazon Gift Card Included
$250 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $250 Amazon Gift Card Included
$250 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

That makes this new deal only slightly less appealing than a few other Amazon promotions from the last couple of months, which actually slashed $250 off the $1,300 and $1,420 list prices of the S24 Ultra with 256 and 512GB storage respectively.

Taking the gift card's value into consideration, Amazon is currently listing this special bundle's combined prices at $1,550 and $1,670 respectively, and if you hurry, you can opt for not just your preferred Galaxy S24 Ultra storage variant, but your favorite colorway as well at the same huge discount.

At this point, we'd fully expect this bad boy's reputation to precede it, making it unnecessary for us to highlight its key strengths and (very) minor weaknesses. But if for some reason you've remained oblivious to all that all this time, our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from a few months back is definitely a good place to start your pursuit for all the relevant information on this exceptional piece of mobile equipment.

As always, the mirage of Samsung's "next big thing" is very much real and looming large on the horizon, but of course, we're still many months away from the official announcement and commercial release of a Galaxy S25 Ultra that... may not even prove to be radically different from its predecessor to start with. So, yes, our advice is to follow your heart and buy whatever you want when you want without giving the (distant) future much thought.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

