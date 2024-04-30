Go big and save big with 512GB and 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra units at $250 discounts!

Galaxy S24 Ultra





This killer new discount improves on the This killer new discount improves on the already amazing deals we told you about last week , but only as far as the super-flagship's 512GB and 1TB storage configurations are concerned. The entry-level 256 gig variant, meanwhile, is still marked down by $200 from a list price of $1,299.99, which is itself not a bad deal by any measure of the word.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Black Color $250 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $250 off (18%) $1169 99 $1419 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Black Color $250 off (15%) $1409 99 $1659 99 Buy at BestBuy





Of course, speed-addicted digital hoarders with an eye on their bank accounts will undoubtedly prefer to go for a 512GB model at $250 under its regular price of $1,419.99 or a top-of-the-line 1TB unit fetching 250 bucks less than the usual price of $1,659.99. The latter configuration is exclusively available at Best Buy in a single Titanium Black colorway, mind you, while the 512 gig variant is curiously discounted by $250 in just one hue at Amazon and three (out of four) paint jobs at Best Buy.





Galaxy S24 Ultra savings without a device trade-in or obligatory upfront carrier activation, especially considering that All of this strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to maximize yoursavings without a device trade-in or obligatory upfront carrier activation, especially considering that Samsung is not currently matching (or even coming close to) Amazon and Best Buy's generosity.





earlier this year, you're looking at a cameraphone like no other available today, with ultra-advanced and crystal clear zooming capabilities, groundbreaking new AI skills, and an industry-leading software support policy that essentially guarantees the user experience will stay nice and smooth for many years to come. As we discovered in our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review earlier this year, you're looking at a cameraphone like no other available today, with ultra-advanced and crystal clear zooming capabilities, groundbreaking new AI skills, and an industry-leading software support policy that essentially guarantees the user experience will stay nice and smooth for many years to come.



The ultra-premium titanium construction, incredibly sharp and bright screen, and the 12GB RAM provided across the board are just a few other key reasons why you should not only consider purchasing the S24 Ultra at an unprecedented $250 discount but actually go through with your purchase ASAP. Trust us, you will not be hit with buyer's remorse anytime soon!