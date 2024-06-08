Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
As Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably on the radar of every Samsung fan out there. If you, too, are eyeing this bad boy, you'll be pleased to learn that it's enjoying a gorgeous discount on Amazon ahead of Father's Day 2024.

At the moment, the 256GB model in Titanium Black color is on sale for $250 off its price, resulting in sweet savings of 19% if you take advantage of this deal. This is the same discount we told you about a few weeks ago, and we are happy that it's back and allows bargain hunters to save on this gorgeous phone once again.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Save $250!

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone offers incredible performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a huge 200MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos. It also sports a stylus out-of-the-box. Act fast and save on this handsome fella today!
$250 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper flagship from 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse. Thanks to its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this fella will easily deal with anything you throw its way.

In addition, its huge 200 MP main camera takes incredible-looking photos and can record videos at up to 8K resolution. So, it's got you covered on the camera front as well.

Of course, a smartphone of this caliber should also pack a gorgeous display. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, too, which allows you to enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.

Did we mention that this handsome fella also comes with a built-in stylus? So, not only do you get a powerful smartphone with a beautiful display, but you are also getting it with a stylus that you can use for faster note-taking. And all that at a discounted price. Therefore, don't waste time and snag a unit for less through this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
21 stories
08 Jun, 2024
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
04 Jun, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life
25 May, 2024
Samsung sweetens its Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, letting you save even more
22 May, 2024
The powerful Galaxy S24+ is a real steal during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale; save on one while you can
21 May, 2024
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier

Latest News

Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
iPhone 16 Pro Max will beat both Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra in a key department, per leaker
iPhone 16 Pro Max will beat both Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra in a key department, per leaker
Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year's models
Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year's models
Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech
Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech
Report reveals that Siri will never be the same once iOS 18 is released
Report reveals that Siri will never be the same once iOS 18 is released
T-Mobile annual general meeting may bring disappointment for CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile annual general meeting may bring disappointment for CEO Mike Sievert
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless