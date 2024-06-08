Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
As Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably on the radar of every Samsung fan out there. If you, too, are eyeing this bad boy, you'll be pleased to learn that it's enjoying a gorgeous discount on Amazon ahead of Father's Day 2024.
At the moment, the 256GB model in Titanium Black color is on sale for $250 off its price, resulting in sweet savings of 19% if you take advantage of this deal. This is the same discount we told you about a few weeks ago, and we are happy that it's back and allows bargain hunters to save on this gorgeous phone once again.
As a proper flagship from 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse. Thanks to its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this fella will easily deal with anything you throw its way.
In addition, its huge 200 MP main camera takes incredible-looking photos and can record videos at up to 8K resolution. So, it's got you covered on the camera front as well.
Of course, a smartphone of this caliber should also pack a gorgeous display. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, too, which allows you to enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
Did we mention that this handsome fella also comes with a built-in stylus? So, not only do you get a powerful smartphone with a beautiful display, but you are also getting it with a stylus that you can use for faster note-taking. And all that at a discounted price. Therefore, don't waste time and snag a unit for less through this deal today!
