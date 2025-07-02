Amazon's one-of-a-kind Echo Hub is down to a new record low price ahead of Prime Day 2025
You can now save a third of Amazon's Echo Hub list price with a Prime membership and no other special requirements.
Have you gotten your wallets and bank accounts ready for quite possibly the biggest shopping days of this summer? Well, I'm here today to try to convince you to forget all about the Prime Day 2025 dates announced by Amazon a couple of weeks ago and go ahead and spend some of that money right now if you happen to be in the market for a certain Echo device with an 8-inch screen in tow and built-in smart home hub functionality.
I'm not talking about the Echo Show 8, mind you, and as the name suggests, the Echo Hub is technically not a smart display designed to show stuff like YouTube videos or Netflix movies. Instead, this bad boy's (almost) sole purpose is to control and bring together all your other smart home devices and accessories.
Unveiled back in the fall of 2023 with a recommended price of $179.99 attached to its name, the first-of-a-kind Echo Hub hasn't received a sequel in the meantime, and if you ask me, a second edition is unlikely to come out this year either. As such, I see no reason for you to wait and snub Amazon's highest discount to date on this particular product.
We're talking a very nice 60 bucks (or 33 percent) you can currently slash off that list price in a single white color with an obligatory Prime membership. Will this unprecedented deal be available during Amazon's actual Prime Day event next week? Probably, but what if the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory until then?
After all, this is a unique product, and if you dig its functionality, it's pretty hard to turn down at its lower-than-ever price. With built-in dual stereo speakers, the Amazon Echo Hub can play music from your favorite streaming platform without you having to lift a finger, and thanks to the power and versatility of Alexa, your voice will make the "smart home control panel" effortlessly perform many other tasks as well.
Still, the Echo Hub's key selling point remains its ability to work in conjunction with "thousands" of Alexa-compatible devices like thermostats, speakers, locks, and many others to keep your home always connected and secure. Including when you're away. What's not to love here?
