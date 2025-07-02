Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Amazon's one-of-a-kind Echo Hub is down to a new record low price ahead of Prime Day 2025

You can now save a third of Amazon's Echo Hub list price with a Prime membership and no other special requirements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Echo Hub
Have you gotten your wallets and bank accounts ready for quite possibly the biggest shopping days of this summer? Well, I'm here today to try to convince you to forget all about the Prime Day 2025 dates announced by Amazon a couple of weeks ago and go ahead and spend some of that money right now if you happen to be in the market for a certain Echo device with an 8-inch screen in tow and built-in smart home hub functionality.

I'm not talking about the Echo Show 8, mind you, and as the name suggests, the Echo Hub is technically not a smart display designed to show stuff like YouTube videos or Netflix movies. Instead, this bad boy's (almost) sole purpose is to control and bring together all your other smart home devices and accessories.

Amazon Echo Hub

$60 off (33%)
2024 Release, Smart Home Control Panel with Alexa, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub Functionality, Compatible with Thousands of Alexa Devices and Accessories, Four Microphone Arrays, White Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Unveiled back in the fall of 2023 with a recommended price of $179.99 attached to its name, the first-of-a-kind Echo Hub hasn't received a sequel in the meantime, and if you ask me, a second edition is unlikely to come out this year either. As such, I see no reason for you to wait and snub Amazon's highest discount to date on this particular product.

We're talking a very nice 60 bucks (or 33 percent) you can currently slash off that list price in a single white color with an obligatory Prime membership. Will this unprecedented deal be available during Amazon's actual Prime Day event next week? Probably, but what if the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory until then?

After all, this is a unique product, and if you dig its functionality, it's pretty hard to turn down at its lower-than-ever price. With built-in dual stereo speakers, the Amazon Echo Hub can play music from your favorite streaming platform without you having to lift a finger, and thanks to the power and versatility of Alexa, your voice will make the "smart home control panel" effortlessly perform many other tasks as well. 

Still, the Echo Hub's key selling point remains its ability to work in conjunction with "thousands" of Alexa-compatible devices like thermostats, speakers, locks, and many others to keep your home always connected and secure. Including when you're away. What's not to love here?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless