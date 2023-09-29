These are the dimensions, screen sizes, and battery sizes of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra
If you're as confused as Robin Williams in the 1995 hit comedy "Jumanji" by our headline there, fret not, you haven't slept through the final months of 2023. The year is not in fact 2024 yet, but that's not stopping serial leakers Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks fame and Ice Universe, aka @UniverseIce, from bringing us exciting news from the (not-so-distant) future.
That's right, next year's Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra seem to hold no more secrets in the dimensions, weight, screen size, resolution, and brightness, battery capacity, and charging speed departments, and although it's generally not wise to put your absolute trust in such prematurely revealed details, the odds of seeing all of these numbers commercially materialized in January or February 2024 are pretty good (to say the least).
The S24 will have a slightly larger screen and battery than its predecessor
As suggested by those freshly (on-) leaked renders, the smallest and humblest member of Samsung's next ultra-high-end handset family will not change the external appearance of the "vanilla" S23 in a very radical way.
This is (almost surely) how the Galaxy S24 will look.
But the design is ever so slightly tweaked, from the S24's noticeably sharper corners to a 6.2-inch or so Dynamic AMOLED 2X stunner adding just a bit of extra screen real estate to the equation while presumably keeping the FHD+ resolution virtually unchanged at around 2340 x 1080 pixels.
The 168-gram product weight, 7.6mm profile, and 25W charging support are all expected to go completely unchanged as well, but the Galaxy S24 is also likely to gain a little more "juice", jumping from a 3,900 to a 4,000mAh battery, while trimming the width of the Galaxy S23 from 70.9 to 70.6mm and rising in height from 146.3 to 147mm.
Those are all arguably minor revisions future Galaxy S24 owners can reasonably expect to be treated to, unlike the 6.2-incher's maximum screen brightness upgrade from 1750 to 2500 nits, which sounds pretty significant.
The S24+ is also set to grow
Samsung has basically the exact same intentions for both the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, at least according to this new and very credible rumor, with the latter model being tipped to add 200mAh to the 4,700mAh battery capacity of this year's S23 Plus, as well as an extra 0.1 inches or so of screen real estate.
The Galaxy S24 Plus is likely to look a lot like the S23 Plus (pictured here).
The 4,900mAh cell-packing and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel-sporting Galaxy S24+ is likely to support the same 45W charging speeds and WQHD+ display resolution as its predecessor while going all the way up to 2500 nits of brightness, just like the non-Plus S24.
Meanwhile, its overall measurements will purportedly come in at 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm, which is definitely not a radical departure from the 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm dimensions of the Galaxy S23+. Finally, Samsung is expected to shave one gram off the weight of this bad boy's 6.6-inch forerunner, which may not sound like an incredible achievement... until you remember that both the screen size and battery capacity are set to go up (albeit slightly).
No size or weight increase tipped for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Do you know that persistent rumor about Samsung's plan to switch from the S23 Ultra's good old fashioned aluminum frame to an extra-robust titanium body for the company's next crown jewel? While that's probably true, the build quality upgrade is unlikely to have an adverse effect on the handset's weight, which is (once again) tipped to remain largely unchanged, at 233 grams.
The S24 Ultra is also unlikely to look radically different from the S23 Ultra (pictured here).
That's actually a gram under the S23 Ultra's weight, which is obviously a negligible tweak, with the 6.8-inch screen diagonal, 5,000mAh battery, and 45W charging capabilities expected to go completely unchanged early next year. Then you have an overall S24 Ultra height of 162.3 mm, down from 163.4 on the S23 Ultra, a width of 79mm, up from 78.1mm, and a depth of 8.6mm, compared to 8.9 for the next-gen giant's predecessor.
Like its smaller brothers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will jump from 1750 nits to 2500 nits of top screen brightness, leaving pretty much all of the best phones available today in the dust at least from that particular standpoint.
