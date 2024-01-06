Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After months of leaks, Samsung has confirmed that it will announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17. Thanks to a torrent of rumors and leaked images, we know pretty much everything about the upcoming phones, but nothing is ever really official until it's actually official and in the meanwhile, we have leaks to fall back on, such as fresh alleged photos of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Posted on X by user @WorkaholicDavid, the images show the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the front and back. At first glance, it looks pretty much the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but if you look closely, you'll notice that the current-gen flagship's curved screen has been tossed aside for a flat screen which gives the phone a sleeker and sharper look.
Galaxy S24 Ultra spotted in the wild
As suspected, the new design also makes the side bezels a touch more prominent, but most users will probably not even notice this.
Moving on to the back side, the phone still has a quad-camera setup, but it's clear that the 10MP 10x periscope telephoto camera is no longer there. Rumors claim that we'll get a 50MP telephoto module with 5x optical zoom in its place.
Leaker Ice Universe had previously stated that the 50MP periscope camera adopted a new design featuring a circular lens over a square prism. Per the leaker, the "design has certain benefits," so it will likely help the Galaxy S24 Ultra edge out other top camera phones of 2024.
Lastly, it appears that the model that has been photographed is the Titanium Grey Galaxy S24 Ultra and though it looks similar to the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max, it might look better than Apple's flagship in person.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, whereas the Plus and standard models might be powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 in some countries, which leaked benchmark scores have revealed is no slouch. The phones will feature a bevy of AI features.
Reservations are now open for the Galaxy S24 series.
Things that are NOT allowed: