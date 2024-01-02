Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is official for January 17th: reserve yours now
Get ready, Samsung Knights, because the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series is almost here. Official invites have gone out confirming that the company's next generation of flagship smartphones will be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, in San Jose, California.
Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date, putting an end to months of speculation and leaks. This new lineup promises to be the Korean tech giant's most innovative and powerful yet, so expect some exciting announcements.
The event will physically take place at San Jose's SAP Center beginning at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. However, as in the past, it will also be livestreamed across Samsung’s various channels including YouTube.
The invite confirms what most of us already suspected will be the focus of the event — Artificial Intelligence. Samsung officially announced Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience, earlier this year along with a glimpse into the first AI advancement it planned to bring to its Galaxy S24 devices — AI Live Translate Call, which is slated to arrive early this year.
#GalaxyAI is coming. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on January 17, 2024.— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 2, 2024
Learn more: https://t.co/WiN8SmLKKJpic.twitter.com/BZwAXCe7Ou
At the time, the company stated that the Live Translate Call feature was just a tiny taste of what's coming. The reveal of Samsung's own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss — which will be able to generate and edit images, compose emails, summarize documents, and code for you — solidifies that Samsung is ready to compete in this cutthroat AI arena.
Early Birds get $50 off their new Galaxy
From now through January 16th, early birds can grab a $50 credit just for reserving their preferred upcoming Galaxy smartphone on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App. Reserving your device ensures that you get the best deal with no strings attached, as all that is needed is a name and email address, with no commitment to purchase just yet. Those who opt in for the reserve credit will be able to redeem the credit once they pre-order a Galaxy device.
