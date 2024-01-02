Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is official for January 17th: reserve yours now

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is official for January 17th and you can reserve yours today
Get ready, Samsung Knights, because the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series is almost here. Official invites have gone out confirming that the company's next generation of flagship smartphones will be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, in San Jose, California.

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date, putting an end to months of speculation and leaks. This new lineup promises to be the Korean tech giant's most innovative and powerful yet, so expect some exciting announcements.

The event will physically take place at San Jose's SAP Center beginning at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. However, as in the past, it will also be livestreamed across Samsung’s various channels including YouTube.

The invite confirms what most of us already suspected will be the focus of the event — Artificial Intelligence. Samsung officially announced Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience, earlier this year  along with a glimpse into the first AI advancement it planned to bring to its Galaxy S24 devices — AI Live Translate Call, which is slated to arrive early this year.


At the time, the company stated that the Live Translate Call feature was just a tiny taste of what's coming. The reveal of Samsung's own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss —  which will be able to generate and edit images, compose emails, summarize documents, and code for you — solidifies that Samsung is ready to compete in this cutthroat AI arena. 


Early Birds get $50 off their new Galaxy

From now through January 16th, early birds can grab a $50 credit just for reserving their preferred upcoming Galaxy smartphone on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App. Reserving your device ensures that you get the best deal with no strings attached, as all that is needed is a name and email address, with no commitment to purchase just yet. Those who opt in for the reserve credit will be able to redeem the credit once they pre-order a Galaxy device.

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount!

Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock a total of $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $1,020 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung
