Save big on the big-time Galaxy S24 Ultra before Christmas in Samsung's final 2024 sales event!

Galaxy S24 Ultra





Technically, you have until December 15 to place your order on Samsung 's official US website and receive your favorite star of the company's Galaxy by December 24. But this particular Discover Samsung Winter offer is advertised as a 24-hour-only affair, so if you feel like the S24 Ultra is the best Android phone for you or a loved one right now, you'll probably want to hurry and complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($420 Discount Available Without Trade-In) $920 off (65%) Trade-in $499 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





Normally priced at $1,299.99 and up, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a hefty 5,000mAh battery under its hood is amazingly available at the time of this writing for $999.99 in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.





Naturally, you are strongly advised to opt for the latter variant at a $420 discount in your choice of Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, or Titanium Orange colorways rather than settling for an entry-level model marked down by only $300 in a wider variety of hues.





Galaxy S24 Ultra Alternatively, of course, you can trade in something like a Galaxy S23 Ultra (in "good" condition) and knock theall the way down to $499.99... once again with either 256 or 512 gigs of storage space on deck. While I'd obviously be lying if I told you these discounts are totally unprecedented, something tells me the even deeper price cuts available for a limited time during Samsung's extended recent Black Friday campaign are not returning in the very near future. Possibly, ever. Almost certainly, not by the end of the year.





As such, if you're still looking for a modern, thoughtful, and valuable Christmas gift for a special someone, you may not want to waste another second and seriously consider pulling the trigger before it's too late. It almost goes without saying that Samsung is currently beating all major third-party retailers in terms of its Galaxy S24 Ultra generosity, and that's true both with and without a device trade-in.

