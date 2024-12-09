Save big on the big-time Galaxy S24 Ultra before Christmas in Samsung's final 2024 sales event!
Samsung is keeping the holiday savings rolling well after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, with a newly deployed "Discover" event allowing last-minute Christmas shoppers to get the beloved Galaxy S24 Ultra at a hard-to-beat price both with and without an eligible device trade-in.
Technically, you have until December 15 to place your order on Samsung's official US website and receive your favorite star of the company's Galaxy by December 24. But this particular Discover Samsung Winter offer is advertised as a 24-hour-only affair, so if you feel like the S24 Ultra is the best Android phone for you or a loved one right now, you'll probably want to hurry and complete your purchase as soon as possible.
Normally priced at $1,299.99 and up, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a hefty 5,000mAh battery under its hood is amazingly available at the time of this writing for $999.99 in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.
Naturally, you are strongly advised to opt for the latter variant at a $420 discount in your choice of Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, or Titanium Orange colorways rather than settling for an entry-level model marked down by only $300 in a wider variety of hues.
Alternatively, of course, you can trade in something like a Galaxy S23 Ultra (in "good" condition) and knock the Galaxy S24 Ultra all the way down to $499.99... once again with either 256 or 512 gigs of storage space on deck. While I'd obviously be lying if I told you these discounts are totally unprecedented, something tells me the even deeper price cuts available for a limited time during Samsung's extended recent Black Friday campaign are not returning in the very near future. Possibly, ever. Almost certainly, not by the end of the year.
As such, if you're still looking for a modern, thoughtful, and valuable Christmas gift for a special someone, you may not want to waste another second and seriously consider pulling the trigger before it's too late. It almost goes without saying that Samsung is currently beating all major third-party retailers in terms of its Galaxy S24 Ultra generosity, and that's true both with and without a device trade-in.
