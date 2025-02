Samsung ended 2024 with another solid Galaxy S24 monthly sales score and a very poor Z Flip 6 result

not





Galaxy Z Fold 5 Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 generated even weaker sales numbers during their first few months of availability, further deepening Following in the footsteps of a 2023-released/Z Flip 5 duo that didn't exactly set the world on fire in terms of mainstream popularity, theandgenerated even weaker sales numbers during their first few months of availability, further deepening their manufacturer's trouble in a market segment it once essentially created.





On the bright side, Samsung found almost unexpected success with the non-foldable Galaxy S24 handset family, including in the month leading up to the recent launch of the (mildly) improved Galaxy S25 roster.

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift. Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung

A December to forget





Android phones managed to maintain their great popularity throughout the holiday season. According to a generally well-informed X leaker and very close mobile industry watcher, the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra combined for a total of over 37 million unit sales around the world at the end of 2024. That's up around 2.5 million from the tally shared on the same social network by the same user (quoting the same Hana Securities source) a month ago , which proves that the three ultra-high-endmanaged to maintain their great popularity throughout the holiday season.





Z Flip 6 reportedly stood at 4.9 million units as of November and only 5.21 million as of December 2024. Unfortunately, we can't say the same about Samsung's latest foldable models, which never really sold like hotcakes. The cumulative sales total of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 andreportedly stood at 4.9 million units as of November and only 5.21 million as of December 2024.









That's barely an improvement for what are objectively two of the best foldable phones out there, and surprisingly or not, the one that made the smallest progress of the two devices was the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 6



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Z Flip 6 units in the final month of last year, which is practically nothing. The Z Fold 6 did a little better, surging from 2.09 million to 2.32 million sales in total, but that was unsurprisingly not good enough to push the 2024 foldable duo above the figures posted by the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 a year earlier. If these numbers are correct (and I don't have any reason to believe they're not), Samsung sold just 80,000 or sounits in the final month of last year, which is practically nothing. Thedid a little better, surging from 2.09 million to 2.32 million sales in total, but that was unsurprisingly not good enough to push the 2024 foldable duo above the figures posted by theand Z Flip 5 a year earlier.





Samsung clearly has a big foldable problem on its hands, and sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 sound too repetitive and unexciting to solve that problem. Of course, that's not the tech giant's only problem, with its global smartphone sales as a whole declining in December 2024 by a very worrying 7 percent compared to December 2023. Worse yet, Samsung's 18.2 million unit sales in the last month of last year were apparently 2 percent weaker than the November 2024 total as well.

The S24 Ultra is still number one, but the base S24 is closing the gap





Despite costing (way) more than its little brothers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been easily the most successful member of the super-premium smartphone family, and unsurprisingly, that hasn't changed in December. Not when looking at the total 12-month sales figures of the S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 Plus, which reached 16.82 million, 13.2 million, and 7.14 million units respectively.









Galaxy S24 Interestingly enough, it appears that the "vanilla"managed to outsell the S24 Ultra in the month of December, jumping from 12.1 million units the previous month while the larger and higher-end model only added a little over a million units to its November total of 15.8 million.





Galaxy S24 Ultra , this somewhat surprising year-ending trend reversal might hint at what's to come for Samsung after the release of the Galaxy S25 Although it's probably too late now for the base S24 to exceed the all-time sales results of the, this somewhat surprising year-ending trend reversal might hint at what's to come for Samsung after the release of theand S25 Ultra (and the S25 Plus that almost no one seems to want).

Was Samsung last year's top global smartphone vendor? Maybe and maybe not . But whichever market research firm you choose to trust on that, it's crystal clear that 2024 was most certainlya great year for the company's foldable lineup.