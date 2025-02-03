Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung ended 2024 with another solid Galaxy S24 monthly sales score and a very poor Z Flip 6 result

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra
Was Samsung last year's top global smartphone vendor? Maybe and maybe not. But whichever market research firm you choose to trust on that, it's crystal clear that 2024 was most certainly not a great year for the company's foldable lineup.

Following in the footsteps of a 2023-released Galaxy Z Fold 5/Z Flip 5 duo that didn't exactly set the world on fire in terms of mainstream popularity, the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 generated even weaker sales numbers during their first few months of availability, further deepening their manufacturer's trouble in a market segment it once essentially created.

On the bright side, Samsung found almost unexpected success with the non-foldable Galaxy S24 handset family, including in the month leading up to the recent launch of the (mildly) improved Galaxy S25 roster.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus

$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

A December to forget


According to a generally well-informed X leaker and very close mobile industry watcher, the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra combined for a total of over 37 million unit sales around the world at the end of 2024. That's up around 2.5 million from the tally shared on the same social network by the same user (quoting the same Hana Securities source) a month ago, which proves that the three ultra-high-end Android phones managed to maintain their great popularity throughout the holiday season.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about Samsung's latest foldable models, which never really sold like hotcakes. The cumulative sales total of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 reportedly stood at 4.9 million units as of November and only 5.21 million as of December 2024.


That's barely an improvement for what are objectively two of the best foldable phones out there, and surprisingly or not, the one that made the smallest progress of the two devices was the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 6

If these numbers are correct (and I don't have any reason to believe they're not), Samsung sold just 80,000 or so Z Flip 6 units in the final month of last year, which is practically nothing. The Z Fold 6 did a little better, surging from 2.09 million to 2.32 million sales in total, but that was unsurprisingly not good enough to push the 2024 foldable duo above the figures posted by the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 a year earlier.

Samsung clearly has a big foldable problem on its hands, and sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 sound too repetitive and unexciting to solve that problem. Of course, that's not the tech giant's only problem, with its global smartphone sales as a whole declining in December 2024 by a very worrying 7 percent compared to December 2023. Worse yet, Samsung's 18.2 million unit sales in the last month of last year were apparently 2 percent weaker than the November 2024 total as well.

The S24 Ultra is still number one, but the base S24 is closing the gap


Despite costing (way) more than its little brothers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been easily the most successful member of the super-premium smartphone family, and unsurprisingly, that hasn't changed in December. Not when looking at the total 12-month sales figures of the S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 Plus, which reached 16.82 million, 13.2 million, and 7.14 million units respectively.


Interestingly enough, it appears that the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 managed to outsell the S24 Ultra in the month of December, jumping from 12.1 million units the previous month while the larger and higher-end model only added a little over a million units to its November total of 15.8 million. 

Although it's probably too late now for the base S24 to exceed the all-time sales results of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this somewhat surprising year-ending trend reversal might hint at what's to come for Samsung after the release of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra (and the S25 Plus that almost no one seems to want).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless