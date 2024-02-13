Yet another Galaxy S24 series display issue is spreading like wildfire
Is the Galaxy S24 Ultra the absolute best Android phone money can buy right now? Our comprehensive review of Samsung's latest crown jewel certainly seems to suggest so, but while many early adopters have taken to social media to express their delight with the camera capabilities, overall performance, and hot new AI tricks of the 6.8-inch super-flagship, a definitely-not-small number of users appear to have a big problem with the handset's display.
Make that two, three, or even four different problems, as depending on your luck and exactly how closely you tend to inspect every individual pixel on your smartphone's screen, you're likely to notice one or several of multiple weird behaviors (let's call them that) widely reported over the last couple of weeks.
What seems to be the issue this time around?
To begin with, we're going to dub this controversy "grainygate" in order to easily distinguish it from the hardware malfunctions and (not)bugs we've already extensively covered since the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra made their commercial debut on January 31.
In a nutshell, it appears that quite a lot of S24 series units purchased around the world look... off in low brightness, having big trouble displaying clear and uniform images especially on a gray or dark background. Most people who've noticed this describe the screen as presenting a grainy quality or grainy texture, while others say that it looks like there is a "layer of unmoving static on top of the darker colors."
The best and most thorough explanation comes from a Redditor who claims to be a scientist with more than a decade of experience in the OLED panel industry, but hundreds of "everyday" users with (presumably) no PhD in this field are clearly bothered by the exact same thing.
Apparently known in the industry as "mura", the issue is generally "minimized" in a phone's pre-production process to a "degree where human eyes can barely tell." For some reason, Samsung may not have done that (or at least not successfully), shipping at least an initial batch of S24 series devices with what "erodeloeht" on Reddit is calling very "low quality displays."
Are these units defective? Not exactly. Can you do anything to fix the issue once you notice it? Probably not, as it's most likely caused by improperly tested and optimized hardware rather than faulty software. Should you return your S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra? That's definitely your choice and your choice only and it might depend on a number of other factors as well.
How many issues are too many issues?
That, our friends, is the key question you need to ask yourselves before deciding whether to hang on to your Galaxy S24 series device or not. And while grainygate (or mura) may not seem like a big deal to some people, only becoming truly noticeable at super-low brightness levels for some users of some units, previously reported problems have certainly impacted more users to a larger degree.
The S24 Ultra's "muted" display, for instance, is something that almost everyone has noticed... because it's apparently intended behavior. For what it's worth, Samsung is preparing a fix... of sorts, which may or may not please the masses.
A far bigger problem were those green lines that appeared on some screens after just a few days of use and no abuse whatsoever, and in such extreme (yet rare) cases, you obviously need to return your phone to its manufacturer as soon as possible.
On a somewhat unrelated but still related note, some camera problems were also reported at one point although they didn't exactly spread like wildfire and all these display malfunctions. All in all, while it might seem like Samsung's quality assurance dropped the ball on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, the truth is new smartphones often have issues. Some are bigger, some are smaller, some are advertised as features rather than bugs, and some you need to decide for yourselves if they're deal breakers or not.
If you ask us, these are still among the absolute greatest phones out there, and you should definitely consider buying whichever model fits your preferences and budget best... while keeping an eye on any and all potential issues.
