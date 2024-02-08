Samsung's three-step fix: Galaxy S24 Vivid mode might get a control makeover in update
The vibrant colors of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as subdued as some users claim they are, are certainly making waves. Since the latest Galaxy S24 series hit users' hands, folks have been chatting about problems like colors looking a bit dull in the Vivid color mode of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. First, there were rumors about Samsung fixing it with an update. Then, it was said the muted colors were on purpose. Now, a fresh leak adds weight to the notion of a solution coming through an update.
The toggle seems to be located in the Advanced Settings of the Vivid Screen mode, nestled within the Display Settings. It will be positioned below the White Balance options, allowing users to manually tweak the RGB levels of the display.
It looks like Samsung is gearing up to provide a solution to the problem after all. We just need to keep an eye out for when it will exactly happen. Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 users aren't just fussing about the muted colors; there's also a more significant concern about a thin green line on the screen on some Galaxy S24 Ultra units sold by US carriers.
Despite these issues, it seems they aren't deterring many customers, as Samsung has actually raised its shipment target for the Galaxy S24 series. The goal has been bumped up from 12 million to 13 million units for Q1 2024.
The well-known tipster Ice Universe spills the beans on X that Samsung is cooking up a solution to amp up the vividness and even give users more control. It's a three-step option, and word is it'll be part of the next software update.
Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024
In the first step, you get the default saturation, where the Galaxy S24 panel is more vivid than the Natural option but not quite hitting the vibrant levels Samsung used to have on earlier phones.
Moving the toggle to the middle, or the second step, will give you colors similar to those on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for the third option, the tipster says it would go even further, offering colors as bright as those on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
