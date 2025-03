One UI 7 beta just opened for these Galaxy phones - about time!

One UI 7

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 , Galaxy S23 + and India, South Korea, the U.S., or the UK (we've heard reports about people in these regions starting to get the notice for enrolling in the beta). The+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra should now be able to get the beta update. That is, if you live in(we've heard reports about people in these regions starting to get the notice for enrolling in the beta).





beta software

One UI 7

S91xBXXU8ZYC3

One UI 7

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

What's included in this Galaxy S23 One UI 7 beta update?

One UI 7

Recommended Stories

Android 15

One UI 7

One UI 7

Trade-in Save up to $900 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra! $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $900 off at the Samsung Store! To get the discount, you must provide an eligible device trade-in in good condition. Alternatively, you can get a $300 instant discount. Buy at Samsung

Trade-in Galaxy S25 Plus: save up to $700 with trade-in $419 99 $1119 99 $700 off (63%) Trade in your old phone in good condition and save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25+. Alternatively, you can buy the 512GB model for $150 off with no required trade-ins. Buy at Samsung Trade-in Galaxy S25: Save up to $500 with a trade-in! $299 99 $799 99 $500 off (63%) Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. The 256GB variant is also available at the same $500 maximum trade-in discount. Buy at Samsung

One UI 7

One UI 7

Galaxy S23

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Finally! Samsung fans have been waiting for months to get a taste of One UI 7 and Android 15 , but the delays have been wild. Now, Samsung has opened thebeta for the Galaxy S23 series in select regions.A week ago, Samsung announced One UI 7 beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and Flip 6, and Tab S10 Plus and Ultra were set to start rolling out on March 6. Obviously, March 6 came and went, but finally, the company has opened the beta Keep in mind this is stilland not the stableversion, which is currently available only on the newly-released Galaxy S25 series.The firmware version isand the download size is around 4.7GB. The update also includes the March 2025 security patch for these devices. We've also heard that the Galaxy Tab S10 models have also started receiving thebeta software.First off, we have Galaxy AI of course. You get writing tools wherever you can select text, including spelling and grammar, tone changes, and even full content generation from a short snippet. You can also easily review call transcriptions in the Samsung Phone app now.also brings a nice visual revamp with smoother animations and a cleaner layout. Samsung has a visual refresh in store for you and a more customizable Home screen with adjustable app icon sizes.The notifications layout is also new, with improvements so you can better recognize which app sent a notification. You also get to enjoy a customizable quick panel.Of course, the Now Bar is also a part of the update, an Apple Dynamic-Island-like feature for accessing media controls, Samsung Health, and other key functions without unlocking your phone.On top of it all, Samsung has redesigned the camera layout for better usability, with simpler controls, enhanced zoom options, and improved Pro modes. Editing tools get a boost too - redo/undo for video edits, animated stickers, and customizable collages. Gaming is also smoother, with performance settings adjustable per game and a refreshed Game Booster panel.This update is huge, given how long Galaxy users had to wait to finally get a feel of. The stableversion is still far off though, so if you're willing to testbeta, keep in mind that as with any beta software, it could have unpolished elements or bugs.To enroll in the beta (if you're in a region where the beta is available), you can go to the Samsung Members app. There, you should see a banner or a notice about theBeta Program. If you don't see it, check the "Notices" section - the bell icon at the top. Tapping on the banner will lead you to a page where you can tap either "Enroll Now" or "Register for One UI Beta Program".As we already mentioned, theBeta program is now launched in India, South Korea, and possibly in the U.S. and the UK, with more markets hopefully following soon. It's for theseries, but potentially, theand Flip 6 should follow shortly. The Galaxy S24 series is already participating in the beta and is expecting the stable version , which may come next month.