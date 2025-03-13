Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

One UI 7 beta just opened for these Galaxy phones - about time!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S23 trio on top of one another on a white table.
Finally! Samsung fans have been waiting for months to get a taste of One UI 7 and Android 15, but the delays have been wild. Now, Samsung has opened the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in select regions.

A week ago, Samsung announced One UI 7 beta on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Flip 6, and Tab S10 Plus and Ultra were set to start rolling out on March 6. Obviously, March 6 came and went, but finally, the company has opened the beta.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra should now be able to get the beta update. That is, if you live in India, South Korea, the U.S., or the UK (we've heard reports about people in these regions starting to get the notice for enrolling in the beta).


Keep in mind this is still beta software and not the stable One UI 7 version, which is currently available only on the newly-released Galaxy S25 series.

The firmware version is S91xBXXU8ZYC3 and the download size is around 4.7GB. The update also includes the March 2025 security patch for these devices. We've also heard that the Galaxy Tab S10 models have also started receiving the One UI 7 beta software.

What's included in this Galaxy S23 One UI 7 beta update?


First off, we have Galaxy AI of course. You get writing tools wherever you can select text, including spelling and grammar, tone changes, and even full content generation from a short snippet. You can also easily review call transcriptions in the Samsung Phone app now.

One UI 7 also brings a nice visual revamp with smoother animations and a cleaner layout. Samsung has a visual refresh in store for you and a more customizable Home screen with adjustable app icon sizes.

The notifications layout is also new, with improvements so you can better recognize which app sent a notification. You also get to enjoy a customizable quick panel.

Of course, the Now Bar is also a part of the update, an Apple Dynamic-Island-like feature for accessing media controls, Samsung Health, and other key functions without unlocking your phone.

On top of it all, Samsung has redesigned the camera layout for better usability, with simpler controls, enhanced zoom options, and improved Pro modes. Editing tools get a boost too - redo/undo for video edits, animated stickers, and customizable collages. Gaming is also smoother, with performance settings adjustable per game and a refreshed Game Booster panel.

Recommended Stories
This update is huge, given how long Galaxy users had to wait to finally get a feel of Android 15. The stable One UI 7 version is still far off though, so if you're willing to test One UI 7 beta, keep in mind that as with any beta software, it could have unpolished elements or bugs.

Save up to $900 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $900 off at the Samsung Store! To get the discount, you must provide an eligible device trade-in in good condition. Alternatively, you can get a $300 instant discount.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: save up to $700 with trade-in

$419 99
$1119 99
$700 off (63%)
Trade in your old phone in good condition and save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25+. Alternatively, you can buy the 512GB model for $150 off with no required trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. The 256GB variant is also available at the same $500 maximum trade-in discount.
Buy at Samsung


To enroll in the beta (if you're in a region where the beta is available), you can go to the Samsung Members app. There, you should see a banner or a notice about the One UI 7 Beta Program. If you don't see it, check the "Notices" section - the bell icon at the top. Tapping on the banner will lead you to a page where you can tap either "Enroll Now" or "Register for One UI Beta Program".

As we already mentioned, the One UI 7 Beta program is now launched in India, South Korea, and possibly in the U.S. and the UK, with more markets hopefully following soon. It's for the Galaxy S23 series, but potentially, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 should follow shortly. The Galaxy S24 series is already participating in the beta and is expecting the stable version, which may come next month.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless