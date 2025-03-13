One UI 7 beta just opened for these Galaxy phones - about time!
Finally! Samsung fans have been waiting for months to get a taste of One UI 7 and Android 15, but the delays have been wild. Now, Samsung has opened the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in select regions.
A week ago, Samsung announced One UI 7 beta on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Flip 6, and Tab S10 Plus and Ultra were set to start rolling out on March 6. Obviously, March 6 came and went, but finally, the company has opened the beta.
Keep in mind this is still beta software and not the stable One UI 7 version, which is currently available only on the newly-released Galaxy S25 series.
The firmware version is S91xBXXU8ZYC3 and the download size is around 4.7GB. The update also includes the March 2025 security patch for these devices. We've also heard that the Galaxy Tab S10 models have also started receiving the One UI 7 beta software.
First off, we have Galaxy AI of course. You get writing tools wherever you can select text, including spelling and grammar, tone changes, and even full content generation from a short snippet. You can also easily review call transcriptions in the Samsung Phone app now.
The notifications layout is also new, with improvements so you can better recognize which app sent a notification. You also get to enjoy a customizable quick panel.
Of course, the Now Bar is also a part of the update, an Apple Dynamic-Island-like feature for accessing media controls, Samsung Health, and other key functions without unlocking your phone.
On top of it all, Samsung has redesigned the camera layout for better usability, with simpler controls, enhanced zoom options, and improved Pro modes. Editing tools get a boost too - redo/undo for video edits, animated stickers, and customizable collages. Gaming is also smoother, with performance settings adjustable per game and a refreshed Game Booster panel.
This update is huge, given how long Galaxy users had to wait to finally get a feel of Android 15. The stable One UI 7 version is still far off though, so if you're willing to test One UI 7 beta, keep in mind that as with any beta software, it could have unpolished elements or bugs.
To enroll in the beta (if you're in a region where the beta is available), you can go to the Samsung Members app. There, you should see a banner or a notice about the One UI 7 Beta Program. If you don't see it, check the "Notices" section - the bell icon at the top. Tapping on the banner will lead you to a page where you can tap either "Enroll Now" or "Register for One UI Beta Program".
As we already mentioned, the One UI 7 Beta program is now launched in India, South Korea, and possibly in the U.S. and the UK, with more markets hopefully following soon. It's for the Galaxy S23 series, but potentially, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 should follow shortly. The Galaxy S24 series is already participating in the beta and is expecting the stable version, which may come next month.
The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra should now be able to get the beta update. That is, if you live in India, South Korea, the U.S., or the UK (we've heard reports about people in these regions starting to get the notice for enrolling in the beta).
What's included in this Galaxy S23 One UI 7 beta update?
One UI 7 also brings a nice visual revamp with smoother animations and a cleaner layout. Samsung has a visual refresh in store for you and a more customizable Home screen with adjustable app icon sizes.
