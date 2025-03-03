GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung launches its Discover Spring Sale: Save $1,000+ on a new Galaxy S25, Z Fold 6, and more

Samsung Deals
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
March is here, bringing fresh air and warmer weather. With spring just around the corner, flowers and trees will soon start to bloom, and everything will come alive again. 

Now is also the perfect time to upgrade your tech game, as Samsung has launched its special Discover Spring Sale campaign. Embracing the spirit of renewal, it offers you the chance to kickstart spring 2025 with massive savings on some of the best Galaxy devices available.

Grab a brand-new Galaxy S25 for up to $1020 off!


Save up to $1,240 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB!

$419 99
$1659 99
$1240 off (75%)
Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage for up to $1,140 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. If you don't have a phone to trade, you can still save $200. In addition, you can score a free storage upgrade worth $240 on select colors. You can also redeem $100 in Samsung Credits.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $820 with trade-in!

$299 99
$1119 99
$820 off (73%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $700 on the exciting Galaxy S25 Plus. You can also save $150 without any trade-ins. In addition, you can score a free storage upgrade on select colors.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage. You can also save $125 without any trade-ins on select colors. This is the best choice if you want a compact and powerful phone can handle anything and takes beautiful photos.
Buy at Samsung

If you're looking for a new super-duper phone, you're likely eyeing one of Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 devices. Well, the time has come to act, as all three models from the lineup are heavily discounted for Samsung's Discover Spring Sale.

The best promo is, of course, on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage, which can be yours for up to $1,240 off. You can save up to $900 with a trade-in or $200 without. Plus, you can score a free storage upgrade worth $240 on select colors and an additional $100 in Samsung Credits. 

In case you don't want to go for the 1TB model, you can choose one of the lower storage options and score $100 in Samsung Credits.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is available for up to $700 off with a trade-in or $150 off without. And just like the Ultra, select color options are available with a free storage upgrade.

In case you want a compact phone, you'll likely pass up the Ultra and the Plus and go straight to the vanilla Galaxy S25. By trading in an eligible device, you can save up to $500 on this bad boy with 128GB of storage. Moreover, you can score select colors with a sweet $125 discount without a trade-in.

Score a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a bargain price!


Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save up to $1,300 with a trade-in!

$599 99
$1899 99
$1300 off (68%)
Select colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage are discounted by $300 on Samsung.com. In addition, you can save up to $1,000 with a trade-in or $300 without. Select colors of the 512GB model are also on sale, but with a $120 discount instead of $300.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save up to $820 with a trade-in!

$399 99
$1219 99
$820 off (67%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an exceptional phone that's currently available for up to $700 off with a trade-in. Even if you don't have a phone to trade, you can still save $150. In addition, you can score a free storage upgrade worth $120.
Buy at Samsung

While the Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals on the Galaxy S25 lineup are incredibly generous, you might be eyeing one of Samsung's foldables if you're looking for a fancier, more unconventional phone.

For those Galaxy users who want to start living the foldable lifestyle, the tech giant is offering its Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,300 off. Select colors are discounted by $300, and you can save up to an additional $1,000 with a trade-in. And even if you don't have anything to trade, you can still score a sweet $300 discount.

On the other hand, if you prefer clamshell foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be yours for up to $800 off with a trade-in or $150 off without. You can also score a free storage upgrade worth $120 on select colors.




