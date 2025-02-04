Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra
If you've been wondering what would happen to the Galaxy S24 family after the commercial debut of the Galaxy S25 series, you were probably left scratching your head in confusion by Samsung's complete silence on the matter during its otherwise lengthy Unpacked event a couple of weeks ago.
Since then, I've been watching the company's official US website pretty closely to track any potential movement on the S24 series discontinuation or discounting front, and today I'm happy to report that the inevitable has happened... at least in part.
Should you get the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 now?
Probably not. But not because it's a bad phone. Instead, I believe you should simply wait for a better money-saving opportunity. Allow me to explain.
Originally priced at $799.99 and up, the smallest and humblest member of Samsung's early 2024-released high-end Android handset trio is now available for $699.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. That's without an obligatory device trade-in, upfront carrier activation, and most importantly, without that $799.99 price tag being crossed out to signal a temporary discount.
The compact Galaxy S24 is relatively affordable now, but it will probably get even cheaper before long. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That means this is the new permanent US entry point in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 family, while digital hoarders can get the 6.2-inch smartphone for $759.99 with no special requirements and no strings attached after a permanent $100 markdown of its own from a previous recommended price of $859.99.
This is all pretty great stuff for Android power users and hardcore Samsung fans on tight budgets, but the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24 has been available at less than $699.99 a few times in the past, so you should probably wait for those deals to return before committing to a slowly aging flagship with 8GB RAM and... most of its other key specs "cloned" by this year's Galaxy S25.
Of course, a reduced official price gives Samsung and its retail partners the chance to bring the S24 lower than ever before in the future, so be sure to keep an eye on all such opportunities potentially coming around Valentine's Day and beyond. First, however, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy will need to follow Samsung's suit and permanently knock the handset down to $699.99 and $759.99 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively, which for some reason hasn't happened just yet.
What about the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra?
Unfortunately, I don't have anything to report on the two bigger members of the S24 family at this time. Samsung has yet to discontinue or discount the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, which means that the former device is still available at a price of $999.99 and up while the latter continues to start at $1,299.99.
I probably don't need to tell you how ridiculous those price points are in 2025, especially after Samsung kicked off its pre-orders for the hot new Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra at, you guessed it, $999.99 and $1,299.99 respectively.
The S24 Ultra and S24 Plus are definitely not priced very competitively right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Even better, you can (still) get the newer and improved ultra-high-end Galaxy handsets with free Samsung Store credit or gift cards from Amazon and Best Buy, so under no circumstances should you consider purchasing the Galaxy S24 Plus or Galaxy S24 Ultra right now.
Could the two 2024 Android giants be discontinued in the coming days or weeks? Maybe, but even if that happens, it will probably only be true for Samsung's official US e-store, with third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy being all but guaranteed to keep selling the entire Galaxy S24 series for at least a few more months. And yes, that means some juicy deals are most likely in the pipeline too.
Things that are NOT allowed: