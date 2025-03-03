GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung is now slashing a spectacular $270 off the 512GB Galaxy S25+ with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Spring may have only just begun, but I have a sneaking feeling that Samsung's greatest sales event of the season is already underway, massively discounting everything from the company's latest ultra-high-end smartphones to its latest ultra-high-end tablets with and without various strings attached.

One of the best new deals sans obligatory trade-ins will save you a whopping and totally unprecedented 270 bucks on the unlocked Galaxy S25 Plus... if you don't have a problem opting for one of just three colorways of the handset's 512GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$849 99
$1119 99
$270 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

This particular S25+ variant normally costs $1,199.99, but for a limited time, you can go for a "blueblack", "pinkgold", or "icy blue" model and spend only $849.99. That's exactly how much an entry-level 256GB configuration currently goes for in two hues after a substantially humbler $150 markdown, so whether you consider yourself a digital hoarder or not, you should absolutely choose the typically pricier device right now.

Since this promotion is an integral part of the latest Discover Samsung campaign, you should have until Sunday, March 9 to decide if a deeply discounted Galaxy S25+ is the best Android phone for you this spring. But there's definitely a chance that Samsung will run out of inventory before that date, especially with one color option already listed as unavailable (presumably due to high demand) at the time of this writing.

Not quite as sophisticated as its big brother, the S25 Plus is obviously nowhere near as expensive as a Galaxy S25 Ultra today either, thus aiming to do just enough to top a few spring shopping lists of a few cash-strapped Android power users out there.

Eloquently described as "brilliantly unremarkable" in our in-depth Galaxy S25 Plus review just a couple of weeks back, this bad boy does pack the exact same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the S25 Ultra, thus providing a level of raw power that simply cannot be defeated in (early) 2025.

That 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate technology is certainly large and smooth enough to keep you satisfied, and the same goes for the 4,900mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds, the 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and the long-term software support no Samsung rival can eclipse in this day and age.
Adrian Diaconescu
