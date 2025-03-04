Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last

Galaxy S25





Samsung Galaxy S25 $674 99 $799 99 $125 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Blueblack and Pinkgold Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung





Galaxy S25 family. With the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood as the S25+ and S25 Ultra , as well as an undeniably gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.2-inch AMOLED screen in tow, the $674.99 S25 is a value proposition like no other right now, and that includes the two aforementioned larger members of thefamily.

One little asterisk about this totally unprecedented and potentially unbeatable new deal that you definitely need to consider before pulling the trigger is that the $125 discount with no obligatory trade-in only applies to the one entry-level storage configuration and two online-exclusive color options.





That means that you will have to settle for just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and choose between a flashy "pinkgold" model and a... less flashy "blueblack" flavor. While less than ideal for some bargain hunters that would have liked a bit of extra storage space or a wider color palette at their disposal, this is unlikely to prove a total dealbreaker for the vast majority of prospective buyers of the base Galaxy S25 variant right now.



