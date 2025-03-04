GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last

Samsung Galaxy S25
If you don't like to jump through hoops to get one of the best phones in the world at a special price, you will undoubtedly love Samsung's hot new Galaxy S25 deal. This joins a bunch of other amazing offers on popular devices like the Galaxy S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S9 FE Plus, and Tab A9 Plus as part of the company's huge Discover Spring Sale event, allowing you to save $125 with no special requirements and no unnecessary gifts involved.

That's obviously not a massive discount by Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6 standards, but only because the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is typically a lot more affordable than its big S Pen-wielding brother, at a retail price of $799.99 and up.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$674 99
$799 99
$125 off (16%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Blueblack and Pinkgold Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

With the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood as the S25+ and S25 Ultra, as well as an undeniably gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.2-inch AMOLED screen in tow, the $674.99 S25 is a value proposition like no other right now, and that includes the two aforementioned larger members of the Galaxy S25 family.

One little asterisk about this totally unprecedented and potentially unbeatable new deal that you definitely need to consider before pulling the trigger is that the $125 discount with no obligatory trade-in only applies to the one entry-level storage configuration and two online-exclusive color options. 

That means that you will have to settle for just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and choose between a flashy "pinkgold" model and a... less flashy "blueblack" flavor. While less than ideal for some bargain hunters that would have liked a bit of extra storage space or a wider color palette at their disposal, this is unlikely to prove a total dealbreaker for the vast majority of prospective buyers of the base Galaxy S25 variant right now.

After all, those restrictions don't impact in any way the raw power, camera performance, screen quality, build quality, battery life, AI capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, the long-term software support of probably the best Android phone... with a reasonably compact body out there.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

