Has Samsung silently discontinued the Galaxy S24 Ultra?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
One of the best Android phones... of 2024 may have quietly (and anonymously) passed away this week, but because it's made millions of users around the world happier than they ever imagined, I'm here to make sure that the Galaxy S24 Ultra receives the appreciation it undeniably deserves before breathing its last.
Unlike the "vanilla" S24, Samsung's early 2024-released 6.8-inch giant failed to score a permanent price cut on the heels of the Galaxy S25 family introduction last month, which immediately struck me as an ominous sign. Since then, I've been carefully watching the company's official US website for any newsworthy movement on the S24 Ultra availability front, and unfortunately, I can now report that the S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is all out of stock.
No Galaxy S24 Ultra variant can be purchased any longer
That's right, I'm afraid that all color options (including the online-exclusive green, blue, and orange) and all three storage configurations (including the top-of-the-line 1TB model) are gone from the US Samsung e-store. Well, not gone gone, but they're all crossed out and listed as "out of stock" at the time of this writing, and something tells me we're not dealing with some sort of a temporary shortage here.
The sad departure of the S24 Ultra could have been easily anticipated when the S25 Ultra saw daylight. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
For its part, Samsung does claim that it "can't make" the S24 Ultra "fast enough" to handle your demand on the product's dedicated webpage, but that looks like an automatic message set to show up whenever an item goes out of stock for any reason.
In this particular case, I have a sneaking suspicion that the reason is the manufacturer's unwillingness to make and sell any more Galaxy S24 Ultra units rather than the lack of capacity. Of course, I could be wrong, and the handset could return in stock stronger than ever in the near future, but who in their right mind would choose a $1,300 and up S24 Ultra over a new and improved Galaxy S25 Ultra priced at, you guessed it, $1,300 and up?
Other retailers and carriers are still selling the S24 Ultra
Whether or not Samsung has decided to discontinue its non-foldable super-flagship from last year without telling us, you shouldn't be surprised to see the phone in stock in a number of other places in a number of different variants.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is clearly a better option than the S24 Ultra right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
But while someone like Best Buy still appears to hold 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra inventory in a trio of colorways, Amazon is only selling one such model itself right now while maintaining a bunch of other listings for third-party merchants.
As far as US carriers go, both T-Mobile and AT&T can hook up their customers with 256GB S24 Ultra units in a single Titanium Black hue, with Verizon somehow still being able to accept orders for both 256 and 512 gig storage variants and an entire slew of paint jobs.
In short, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be able to live on for a few more weeks or even months in certain places, but in the absence of some new deals comparable with the handset's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, my advice for Android power users would be to opt for a Galaxy S25 Ultra instead. Or a "vanilla" S25. Or even the base Galaxy S24, which is nowhere near as outdated as you might think, and if you're patient, its price point is likely to drop in irresistible territory.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: