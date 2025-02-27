Has Samsung silently discontinued the Galaxy S24 Ultra?





Unlike Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is all out of stock. Unlike the "vanilla" S24 , Samsung's early 2024-released 6.8-inch giant failed to score a permanent price cut on the heels of the Galaxy S25 family introduction last month, which immediately struck me as an ominous sign. Since then, I've been carefully watching the company's official US website for any newsworthy movement on the S24 Ultra availability front, and unfortunately, I can now report that the S Pen-wieldingpowerhouse is all out of stock.

No Galaxy S24 Ultra variant can be purchased any longer





gone gone, but they're all crossed out and listed as "out of stock" at the time of this writing, and something tells me we're not dealing with some sort of a temporary shortage here. That's right, I'm afraid that all color options (including the online-exclusive green, blue, and orange) and all three storage configurations (including the top-of-the-line 1TB model) are gone from the US Samsung e-store . Well, notgone, but they're all crossed out and listed as "out of stock" at the time of this writing, and something tells me we're not dealing with some sort of a temporary shortage here.









For its part, Samsung does claim that it "can't make" the S24 Ultra "fast enough" to handle your demand on the product's dedicated webpage, but that looks like an automatic message set to show up whenever an item goes out of stock for any reason.





Galaxy S24 Ultra units rather than the lack of capacity. Of course, I could be wrong, and the handset could return in stock stronger than ever in the near future, but who in their right mind would choose a $1,300 and up S24 Ultra over a new and improved In this particular case, I have a sneaking suspicion that the reason is the manufacturer's unwillingness to make and sell any moreunits rather than the lack of capacity. Of course, I could be wrong, and the handset could return in stock stronger than ever in the near future, but who in their right mind would choose a $1,300 and up S24 Ultra over a new and improved Galaxy S25 Ultra priced at, you guessed it, $1,300 and up?

Other retailers and carriers are still selling the S24 Ultra





Whether or not Samsung has decided to discontinue its non-foldable super-flagship from last year without telling us, you shouldn't be surprised to see the phone in stock in a number of other places in a number of different variants.





But while someone like Best Buy still appears to hold 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra inventory in a trio of colorways, Amazon is only selling one such model itself right now while maintaining a bunch of other listings for third-party merchants.





As far as US carriers go, both T-Mobile and AT&T can hook up their customers with 256GB S24 Ultra units in a single Titanium Black hue, with Verizon somehow still being able to accept orders for both 256 and 512 gig storage variants and an entire slew of paint jobs.



