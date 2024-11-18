Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

One of Samsung's best Black Friday 2024 deals slashes $275 off the Galaxy S24+ with no strings

Samsung Galaxy S24+
Practically every major US retailer and device manufacturer is adopting a different Black Friday strategy this year, with Samsung, for instance, kicking off a first wave of early holiday deals last week, improving some of them just a few days later, pausing almost every single one ahead of the weekend, and now bringing them all back with a bang with plenty of time to spare until Thanksgiving.

One of the best Android phones on special offer right now is undoubtedly the Galaxy S24 Plus, which can be had at a $275 discount with no obligatory trade-in or any other hoops to jump through in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$275 off (28%)
$724 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+

$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

The somewhat awkward but undeniably powerful and handsome middle child of the S24 family normally costs $999.99 in its entry-level variant and $1,119.99 with a generous 512 gigs of digital hoarding room. Marked down by only $200 at retailers like Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2024, the unlocked S24+ is available from its manufacturer at an enhanced and potentially unbeatable $275 discount in three online-exclusive colorways.

We're talking Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange hues, each one of which promises to help you stand out from a crowd of largely black, white, and gray-coated handsets around you. 

At $724.99 and up, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ is arguably not affordable enough to make our list of the top budget 5G phones out there this holiday season, but that's obviously due to its sophisticated design and phenomenal spec sheet. That includes the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the costlier S24 Ultra in addition to a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, a generous 12GB RAM count (in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage), and a hefty 4,900mAh battery that supports blazing fast 45W charging technology.

The ultra-high-end device has interestingly been sold at a slightly larger discount with 512GB storage but a smaller one in a 256 gig configuration last month, which means that better Black Friday deals might arrive later this week... or not at either Samsung or major retailers like Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

