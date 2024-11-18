One of Samsung's best Black Friday 2024 deals slashes $275 off the Galaxy S24+ with no strings
Practically every major US retailer and device manufacturer is adopting a different Black Friday strategy this year, with Samsung, for instance, kicking off a first wave of early holiday deals last week, improving some of them just a few days later, pausing almost every single one ahead of the weekend, and now bringing them all back with a bang with plenty of time to spare until Thanksgiving.
One of the best Android phones on special offer right now is undoubtedly the Galaxy S24 Plus, which can be had at a $275 discount with no obligatory trade-in or any other hoops to jump through in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.
The somewhat awkward but undeniably powerful and handsome middle child of the S24 family normally costs $999.99 in its entry-level variant and $1,119.99 with a generous 512 gigs of digital hoarding room. Marked down by only $200 at retailers like Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2024, the unlocked S24+ is available from its manufacturer at an enhanced and potentially unbeatable $275 discount in three online-exclusive colorways.
We're talking Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange hues, each one of which promises to help you stand out from a crowd of largely black, white, and gray-coated handsets around you.
At $724.99 and up, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ is arguably not affordable enough to make our list of the top budget 5G phones out there this holiday season, but that's obviously due to its sophisticated design and phenomenal spec sheet. That includes the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the costlier S24 Ultra in addition to a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, a generous 12GB RAM count (in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage), and a hefty 4,900mAh battery that supports blazing fast 45W charging technology.
The ultra-high-end device has interestingly been sold at a slightly larger discount with 512GB storage but a smaller one in a 256 gig configuration last month, which means that better Black Friday deals might arrive later this week... or not at either Samsung or major retailers like Amazon.
