One of Samsung's best Black Friday 2024 deals slashes $275 off the Galaxy S24+ with no strings

The somewhat awkward but undeniably powerful and handsome middle child of the S24 family normally costs $999.99 in its entry-level variant and $1,119.99 with a generous 512 gigs of digital hoarding room. Marked down by only $200 at retailers like Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2024 , the unlocked S24+ is available from its manufacturer at an enhanced and potentially unbeatable $275 discount in three online-exclusive colorways.





We're talking Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange hues, each one of which promises to help you stand out from a crowd of largely black, white, and gray-coated handsets around you.





At $724.99 and up, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ is arguably not affordable enough to make our list of the top budget 5G phones out there this holiday season, but that's obviously due to its sophisticated design and phenomenal spec sheet. That includes the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the costlier S24 Ultra in addition to a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, a generous 12GB RAM count (in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage), and a hefty 4,900mAh battery that supports blazing fast 45W charging technology.




