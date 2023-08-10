New report tips major Samsung Galaxy S24 display, memory, and storage upgrades

Galaxy S24









Galaxy S24 series plans as far as everything from a launch schedule to various specs and features are concerned. In other words, nothing is etched in stone just yet, which isn't stopping a Korean publication from following up all the recent gossip with its own fresh predictions and inside information on a couple of key "next big thing" aspects ( translated in full here ).

A display (or three) like no other





It's no big secret that Samsung manufactures both the OLED screens used on its own-brand flagships and those of Apple's high-end iPhones, but not all panels are built the same. While the iPhone 15 family is all but guaranteed to adopt the fanciest and most advanced handset displays available right now, the Galaxy S24 lineup could take things to the next level after just a few months with cutting-edge new "M13" technology.









Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Because a higher number is (almost) always better than a lower one in the mobile industry, that's expected to improve the overall quality and possibly reduce the thickness of the M12 screens on the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.





Of course, Apple will eventually be able to use Samsung's 13th generation AMOLED panel too, but only for the iPhone 16 series due out in the fall of 2024. Until then, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to set a new gold standard as far as display performance goes, and incredibly enough, the S24 and S24+ might be able to share that honor with their bigger brother "depending on the scale of mass production."





Naturally, there will still be differences between the three models in the screen resolution department, but at least in theory, the entire Galaxy S24 family could beat the entire iPhone 15 roster in terms of overall display quality.

More RAM, more storage, same prices?





Galaxy S24 Believe it or not, we haven't even gotten to arguably the most exciting part of today's Chosun Ilbo report yet, as theis also tipped to pack 12GB RAM and offer 256 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration.









Galaxy S23 That's the "vanilla" S24, mind you, which would thus double the local digital hoarding room of the cheapestmodel while bumping up the memory count (of all storage variants) by a very significant 4GB.





If that happens, it pretty much goes without saying that the S24+ and S24 Ultra will also come packing 12 gigs of memory, with the latter device likely to go all the way up to 16 gigs of the good stuff in a top-of-the-line variant that could offer 1TB of internal storage space.





Amazingly enough, the base S24's rumored memory and storage upgrades don't necessarily mean a price increase is also in the pipeline, at least according to insiders who expect Samsung to be able to keep production costs in check in a number of ways, including with the use of an in-house Exynos 2400 processor.





Because that's unlikely to happen on a global scale, though, it remains to be seen if the will cost more than its predecessor and what kind of price hike we may be looking at here. Because that's unlikely to happen on a global scale, though, it remains to be seen if the Snapdragon-based US Galaxy S24 will cost more than its predecessor and what kind of price hike we may be looking at here.