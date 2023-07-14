Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus first image and video leaks
Crisp image and video leaks remind us of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and its upcoming announcement. It’s not very likely that the Fan Edition device will be presented as part of the S9 tablet line later this month at Samsung Unpacked, given rumors about Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+’s two month delay in production. The Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26 and to deliver a posh main course in the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.
Stylish, thin and with a two-camera setup on the back, this device looks large even without a banana for scale next to it. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and Samsung’s proprietary smart connector, too (that’s how you can hook a fancy keyboard to your tablet and make it look like a laptop).
Now, on the listed specs:
Staying true to FE (‘Fan Edition’) philosophy, the Tab S9 FE+ obviously cut corners from its premium siblings Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra and can’t compete with them, but given that FE devices are cheaper, it’s not meant to.
Well, yes. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in 2021, and in 2022 Samsung didn’t bring anything new to the table on the FE tablet front. Releasing a new model every year is great, but sometimes the updates in performance are not that impressive. Maybe two years of separation between models is what we need to see a real improvement. Performance benchmark tests of the Tab S9 FE+ show impressive results, delivering a 40% higher score compared to its predecessor, the S7 FE 5G, claims the leaked info.
Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, Silver: it’s possible for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to debut in these colors. If you absolutely need your tech to come in Grey, you’re lucky to observe a video render of the Tab S9 FE+ in that exact hue:
If the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is not enough to quench your tablet thirst, you’re probably better off with its ‘bigger brothers’ like the Tab S9 or the maxed-out Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which goes on a killing spree with a 14-inch screen and truly ultra hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: that naming is borderline absurd, so let's keep things nice and simple and call it Tab S9 FE+, at least for the sake of this article. Crisp renders emerge from Twitter tech fortune-teller OnLeaks, plus rumored full specifications, listed on WolfofTablet. Let’s take a look at the image leaks first:
Now, on the listed specs:
- Model Number – SM-X616B
- CPU – Exynos 1380
- RAM – 8 GB
- Display – 12.4-inch display
- Biometrics – Fingerprint Sensor
- Speakers – Dual Speakers Audio
- Dimensions – 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches (285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm)
- Accessories – Smart Connector
Wait, isn’t that actually the S8 FE tablet?!
Four colors to choose from
