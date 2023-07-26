Samsung exec suggests a Galaxy S23 FE announcement is 'imminent'





While the world's largest handset manufacturer didn't appear to drop any hints regarding the imminent arrival of a long overdue Galaxy S23 FE during the official announcement event of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 earlier today, one company executive actually preceded said launch party with what can only be interpreted as confirmation of such a product's existence.

Predictably enough, Justin Hume, Samsung's South Africa mobile division VP, never mentioned the S23 Fan Edition by name in an exclusive interview with Android Authority , which didn't stop him from teasing another "imminent" announcement.





There's little doubt in our mind as to what the tech giant will unveil soon, as this seemingly cryptic teaser came as a reply to a question about the current "FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23" in Samsung's portfolio. By admitting and highlighting that said gap exists "right now", the exec pretty clearly confirmed a Galaxy S23 FE model is in the pipeline.





While no further details were offered by Hume, either because Android Authority didn't continue with the same line of questioning or due to the company official not being allowed to share anything else at this time, a Galaxy S23 FE launch in August or September appears increasingly likely.



