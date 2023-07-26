Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Samsung exec suggests a Galaxy S23 FE announcement is 'imminent'

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung exec suggests a Galaxy S23 FE announcement is 'imminent'
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan clamoring for, well, a Fan Edition smartphone from your favorite company with a newer processor than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 under its hood, we have some very good news to bring you today. And this time the word comes from the proverbial horse's mouth.

While the world's largest handset manufacturer didn't appear to drop any hints regarding the imminent arrival of a long overdue Galaxy S23 FE during the official announcement event of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 earlier today, one company executive actually preceded said launch party with what can only be interpreted as confirmation of such a product's existence.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%)
$799 99
$1919 99
Reserve at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade.
$1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Predictably enough, Justin Hume, Samsung's South Africa mobile division VP, never mentioned the S23 Fan Edition by name in an exclusive interview with Android Authority, which didn't stop him from teasing another "imminent" announcement. 

There's little doubt in our mind as to what the tech giant will unveil soon, as this seemingly cryptic teaser came as a reply to a question about the current "FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23" in Samsung's portfolio. By admitting and highlighting that said gap exists "right now", the exec pretty clearly confirmed a Galaxy S23 FE model is in the pipeline.

While no further details were offered by Hume, either because Android Authority didn't continue with the same line of questioning or due to the company official not being allowed to share anything else at this time, a Galaxy S23 FE launch in August or September appears increasingly likely.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear what processor the "imminent" device will use in what markets, and for that matter, where it might be commercially released. Its design is no big secret, however, at least if we are to trust the almost always trustworthy Steve Hemmerstoffer, who leaked the Galaxy A54 5G-inspired high-ender in all its glory and perfect clarity less than a month ago.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless