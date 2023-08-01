Galaxy S24 and S24+ tipped to finally get an "Ultra" feature that can save battery life





According to Ice Universe, next year's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models will use a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) display that allows the refresh rate to vary to a greater degree depending on the content being shown on the screen. This saves on battery life since the power-hungry 120Hz and higher refresh rates used on most high-end phones consume battery life like they are M&M's.







The first Samsung phone to sport an LTPO display was the Galaxy S21 Ultra and it is no surprise that this feature has been on every subsequent Galaxy S Ultra model since. The Galaxy S21/21+, Galaxy S22/S22+ and Galaxy S23/23+ all featured just two refresh rate settings.









iPhone 15 Plus even though there are some major updates to these models this year including the addition of the Dynamic Island and the upgrade to a 48MP Wide main camera to anchor the devices' rear camera array. The iPhone 15 Pro models will continue to sport 120Hz LTPO displays. Interestingly, Apple continues to stick with the old school 60Hz refresh rate for the non-Pro iPhone 15 andPlus even though there are some major updates to these models this year including the addition of the Dynamic Island and the upgrade to a 48MP Wide main camera to anchor the devices' rear camera array. ThePro models will continue to sport 120Hz LTPO displays.









Ice Universe also said in a separate tweet that he expects slimmer bezels for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Speaking about these thinner bezels, the tipster says that while they will be thinner than the bezels on the Galaxy S22/22+, Galaxy S23/23+, they won't challenge the thin bezels expected on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 model.

We don't expect the Galaxy S24 series to be unveiled until early next year.