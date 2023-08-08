Tipster "exclusively" reveals the new sensor for one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There have been so many rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is less than six months old! The top-of-the-line Samsung flagship is like the iPhone in that as soon as the latest iteration of the device has been launched, everyone is dying to find out what the specs will be for the next generation model. At the top of the mystery list is the chipset.
Some believe that Samsung will stick with Qualcomm's flagship application processor and have the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the line equipped with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. Others believe that Samsung will look to save some money by packing the Galaxy S24 series with its homegrown Exynos 2400, another unannounced chipset that is rumored to feature a deca-core processor. In some markets like the U.S. and China, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy would be under the hood.
The latest tipster with some early-bird news about the Galaxy S24 Ultra is our old friend Ice Universe who posted an exclusive on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Prince Twitter. The prolific tipster writes that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. That would probably be mounted alongside the second telephoto camera that will feature a periscope lens and a 10x optical zoom.
Tipster Ice Universe states that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP telephoto camera
Earlier this year there was talk about a variable zoom lens for the Galaxy S24 Ultra that would go from 3x to 10x optical zoom, but that rumor was shot down by another tipster named Revegnus. And around the same time, Ice Universe noted that Korean sources were calling for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to use the same 12MP Sony IMX754 for the 3x telephoto camera that was used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the 12MP Sony IMX754+ for 10x optical zoom. Both would have images cropped at 10MP.
Why hold out any longer? Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now!
Another rumor calls for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature stacked batteries that will keep the 5000mAh rating of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's predecessor although fast charging speed could increase to 65W. And lastly, RAM for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to be hiked to 16GB with the 512GB and 1TB models.
Things that are NOT allowed: