Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Tipster "exclusively" reveals the new sensor for one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras

Samsung Android Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Tipster "exclusively" reveals the new sensor for one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras
There have been so many rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is less than six months old! The top-of-the-line Samsung flagship is like the iPhone in that as soon as the latest iteration of the device has been launched, everyone is dying to find out what the specs will be for the next generation model. At the top of the mystery list is the chipset. 

Some believe that Samsung will stick with Qualcomm's flagship application processor and have the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the line equipped with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. Others believe that Samsung will look to save some money by packing the Galaxy S24 series with its homegrown Exynos 2400, another unannounced chipset that is rumored to feature a deca-core processor. In some markets like the U.S. and China, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy would be under the hood.

The latest tipster with some early-bird news about the Galaxy S24 Ultra is our old friend Ice Universe who posted an exclusive on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Prince Twitter. The prolific tipster writes that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. That would probably be mounted alongside the second telephoto camera that will feature a periscope lens and a 10x optical zoom.

Tipster Ice Universe states that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP telephoto camera - Tipster &quot;exclusively&quot; reveals the new sensor for one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear cameras
Tipster Ice Universe states that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP telephoto camera

Earlier this year there was talk about a variable zoom lens for the Galaxy S24 Ultra that would go from 3x to 10x optical zoom, but that rumor was shot down by another tipster named Revegnus. And around the same time, Ice Universe noted that Korean sources were calling for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to use the same 12MP Sony IMX754 for the 3x telephoto camera that was used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the 12MP Sony IMX754+ for 10x optical zoom. Both would have images cropped at 10MP.

Why hold out any longer? Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now!

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below.
$1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$749 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below.
$1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift
$50
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Another rumor calls for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature stacked batteries that will keep the 5000mAh rating of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's predecessor although fast charging speed could increase to 65W. And lastly, RAM for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to be hiked to 16GB with the 512GB and 1TB models.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless