Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet are back with a bang
If you want to maximize your savings on the best Samsung phones out there ahead of this year's Mother's Day, you have a pretty tough choice to make right now. Of course, bargain hunters are unlikely to complain about the fact that the extremely well-reviewed and hugely popular Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra can all be purchased at nice discounts from Samsung, Best Buy, and yes, even Amazon at the time of this writing.
While the world's number one smartphone vendor is selling a single Galaxy S23 Ultra storage variant in a single hue at a special price and Best Buy requires upfront carrier activation to give you new record high discounts across the entire S23 family, Amazon's latest deals naturally come with absolutely no strings attached and no restrictions.
The unlocked S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra can be yours for $100, $150, and $200 less than usual respectively at the moment in all models and color options, and if that all happens to sound familiar, it's probably because these exact same markdowns were offered by both Amazon and Best Buy just a few weeks back.
What we're basically looking at here is a revival of the greatest Galaxy S23 series promotions with no special requirements and no hoops to jump through, timed perfectly by Amazon to allow you to show your moms how much you care about and appreciate them... without breaking the bank.
Granted, the 6.8-inch S23 Ultra beast, which normally costs $1,199.99 and up, is not exactly affordable after this latest discount either, nonetheless shining in the value for money department as quite possibly the all-around best Android phone available today.
The "vanilla" Galaxy S23 may prove to be the perfect Mother's Day 2023 gift (perhaps alongside a deeply discounted Galaxy Watch 5), going for $100 below its regular starting price of $799.99 while sporting a reasonably compact body and most of the same super-advanced specs as the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus.
The ultra-high-end family's middle brother, mind you, typically goes for $999.99 and up, and while its $150 price cut is certainly nothing to sneeze at either, it feels like Amazon could do (and probably will do) better in the relatively near future.
