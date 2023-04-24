Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift
Can you afford to buy your mom a super-advanced Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of May 14? Good for you. But not everyone is in your position, even with the right device trade-in and a free memory upgrade. And that's alright, because Samsung has just kicked off another compelling Mother's Day deal for shoppers on tighter budgets.

This unprecedented Galaxy Watch 5 promotion comes with absolutely no strings attached, allowing you to purchase one of the all-around best smartwatches you can pair with an Android handset for as little as $219.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wear OS, Circular AMOLED Display, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (21%)
$219 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Circular AMOLED Display, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Multiple Color Options
$80 off (22%)
$279 99
$359 99
Buy at Samsung

That's down from a $279.99 list price for a Bluetooth-only variant with a 40mm case in your choice of three different colors, while a jumbo-sized 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 model lacking standalone cellular connectivity currently costs $249.99 after a cool $60 discount of its own.

If you (or your mother, father, sibling, or close friend) need to be always connected to a 4G LTE signal, you'll probably be delighted to see the cellular-capable 40 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 versions marked down by an even heftier $80 from regular prices of $329.99 and $359.99 respectively.

That's right, you can make and receive voice calls on your wrist with an impressively feature-packed Wear OS intelligent timepiece after spending a measly 250 bucks sans trading anything in or jumping through hoops of any sort.

The non-Pro and non-Classic Galaxy Watch 5, mind you, is not exactly a battery life, overall durability, or utility champion, lacking the super-robust titanium build of its costlier brother and the handy rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 6 family could revive later this year.

Still, this bad boy's health and fitness tracking arsenal is pretty much unrivaled (especially at these lower-than-ever prices), including everything from ECG, fall detection, blood pressure, blood oxygen, body composition analysis, and advanced sleep coaching technology to a working skin temperature sensor following a recent software update.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in case you're wondering, is itself discounted by Samsung for Mother's Day, but those particular discounts of up to $60 are overshadowed by Amazon's killer deal from last week, which is incredibly enough still available at the time of this writing.

Popular stories

T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This is Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory
This is Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory
Pixel 7a: $500 Android flagship declaring silent war on expensive iPhone and Samsung phones
Pixel 7a: $500 Android flagship declaring silent war on expensive iPhone and Samsung phones
Vote now: Do you care about camera sensor size on phones?
Vote now: Do you care about camera sensor size on phones?
Dear diary: Apple going teen with new iOS 17 Journal app that may look like this
Dear diary: Apple going teen with new iOS 17 Journal app that may look like this
The prettiest Fitbit around is on sale at a pretty sweet discount
The prettiest Fitbit around is on sale at a pretty sweet discount
The long-awaited Motorola Razr 2023 gets featured in its very first teaser video
The long-awaited Motorola Razr 2023 gets featured in its very first teaser video
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless