Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift
Can you afford to buy your mom a super-advanced Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of May 14? Good for you. But not everyone is in your position, even with the right device trade-in and a free memory upgrade. And that's alright, because Samsung has just kicked off another compelling Mother's Day deal for shoppers on tighter budgets.
This unprecedented Galaxy Watch 5 promotion comes with absolutely no strings attached, allowing you to purchase one of the all-around best smartwatches you can pair with an Android handset for as little as $219.99.
That's down from a $279.99 list price for a Bluetooth-only variant with a 40mm case in your choice of three different colors, while a jumbo-sized 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 model lacking standalone cellular connectivity currently costs $249.99 after a cool $60 discount of its own.
If you (or your mother, father, sibling, or close friend) need to be always connected to a 4G LTE signal, you'll probably be delighted to see the cellular-capable 40 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 versions marked down by an even heftier $80 from regular prices of $329.99 and $359.99 respectively.
That's right, you can make and receive voice calls on your wrist with an impressively feature-packed Wear OS intelligent timepiece after spending a measly 250 bucks sans trading anything in or jumping through hoops of any sort.
The non-Pro and non-Classic Galaxy Watch 5, mind you, is not exactly a battery life, overall durability, or utility champion, lacking the super-robust titanium build of its costlier brother and the handy rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 6 family could revive later this year.
Still, this bad boy's health and fitness tracking arsenal is pretty much unrivaled (especially at these lower-than-ever prices), including everything from ECG, fall detection, blood pressure, blood oxygen, body composition analysis, and advanced sleep coaching technology to a working skin temperature sensor following a recent software update.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in case you're wondering, is itself discounted by Samsung for Mother's Day, but those particular discounts of up to $60 are overshadowed by Amazon's killer deal from last week, which is incredibly enough still available at the time of this writing.
