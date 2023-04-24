Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift





This unprecedented Galaxy Watch 5 promotion comes with absolutely no strings attached, allowing you to purchase one of the all-around best smartwatches you can pair with an Android handset for as little as $219.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wear OS, Circular AMOLED Display, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Multiple Color Options $60 off (21%) $219 99 $279 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Circular AMOLED Display, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Multiple Color Options $80 off (22%) $279 99 $359 99 Buy at Samsung





That's down from a $279.99 list price for a Bluetooth-only variant with a 40mm case in your choice of three different colors, while a jumbo-sized 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 model lacking standalone cellular connectivity currently costs $249.99 after a cool $60 discount of its own.





If you (or your mother, father, sibling, or close friend) need to be always connected to a 4G LTE signal, you'll probably be delighted to see the cellular-capable 40 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 versions marked down by an even heftier $80 from regular prices of $329.99 and $359.99 respectively.





That's right, you can make and receive voice calls on your wrist with an impressively feature-packed Wear OS intelligent timepiece after spending a measly 250 bucks sans trading anything in or jumping through hoops of any sort.









Still, this bad boy's health and fitness tracking arsenal is pretty much unrivaled (especially at these lower-than-ever prices), including everything from ECG, fall detection, blood pressure, blood oxygen, body composition analysis, and advanced sleep coaching technology to a working skin temperature sensor following a recent software update



