Smoking hot Amazon deal takes $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung is one company that likes to go all out on specs and its new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most fully loaded phone out there. So if you don't want to be held back by your phone and want the best possible specs, Samsung's best phone is on sale.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra was released recently, so it's not easy to find no-strings deals like this one on the phone.





The phone has a premium design and it's protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It sports a gorgeous 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky smooth scrolling.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | S Pen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto + 10MP 10x periscope cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 5 years of software support $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





It is underpinned by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so not only is it faster than other top Android phones , but Samsung has also managed to reduce the performance gap with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It even has better graphics than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.





The phone is blistering fast and there is no lag whatsoever. The new Snapdragon chip is also very power efficient, so you can expect the 5,000mAh battery to last more than a day and the device also remains cool during gaming sessions.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra was already a camera beast and the S23 Ultra is even better, thanks to the 200MP main camera that can capture the finest of details. Zooming capabilities also remain unrivaled. It's distinctively better than most other top camera phones.





And, of course, you get the S Pen with the phone, which is an indispensable feature for power users.





In short, the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers the peak smartphone experience. It's very fast, lasts more than a day, can be charged quickly with 45W charging, comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock, will be supported for five years, has the most powerful camera system around, and features a stylus.





Samsung doubled the storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, giving you more storage for the same amount of money. The base 256GB model costs $1,199, and even though it's worth its price tag, $1,199 is still a lot of money. Amazon has slashed the price by $200, which is incredible given that the phone hit the shelves only recently.



