Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)





Fortunately for hardcore Samsung fans addicted to speed and allergic to spending a lot of money all at once, the number one global smartphone vendor has just kicked off a sweet Mother's Day offer on its official US website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The 512GB storage variant of probably the best Android phone in the world right now is on sale at the price of a 256GB model in an exclusive Lime colorway. Plus, you can get up to $750 enhanced trade-in discounts for Mother's Day! $930 off (67%) $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





This is not all that different from some of the company's recent S23 Ultra promotions, but it does easily and convincingly beat everything you can currently get at major third-party retailers like the two mentioned above.





Specifically, between today, April 21, and May 7, you can buy the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with 512GB storage at the regular price of a 256 gig variant and save an additional 750 bucks (or less) with the right device trade-in.









If you don't have a problem opting for that particular paint job, you're looking at paying $1,199.99 instead of $1,379.99 for a 512GB S23 Ultra right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through or as little as $449.99 with an "eligible" trade-in.





At 450 bucks, this is obviously an incredible bargain, sporting an outstanding Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a bonkers 200MP primary camera joined by three other excellent shooters on the phone's back, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, 12 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space, and yes, even a handy S Pen at no extra cost.