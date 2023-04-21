Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
If you've been looking to purchase probably the best Android phone in the world for the last couple of weeks or so, you may have noticed that Best Buy and Amazon's slightly older Galaxy S23 Ultra deals are no longer around.
Fortunately for hardcore Samsung fans addicted to speed and allergic to spending a lot of money all at once, the number one global smartphone vendor has just kicked off a sweet Mother's Day offer on its official US website.
This is not all that different from some of the company's recent S23 Ultra promotions, but it does easily and convincingly beat everything you can currently get at major third-party retailers like the two mentioned above.
Specifically, between today, April 21, and May 7, you can buy the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with 512GB storage at the regular price of a 256 gig variant and save an additional 750 bucks (or less) with the right device trade-in.
To get that maximum trade-in value, you'll need to swap a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in "good" condition for a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra in your choice of color, storage configuration, and carrier model, while the "free memory upgrade" is curiously enough limited to an eye-catching Lime hue available exclusively from Samsung.com.
If you don't have a problem opting for that particular paint job, you're looking at paying $1,199.99 instead of $1,379.99 for a 512GB S23 Ultra right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through or as little as $449.99 with an "eligible" trade-in.
At 450 bucks, this is obviously an incredible bargain, sporting an outstanding Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a bonkers 200MP primary camera joined by three other excellent shooters on the phone's back, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, 12 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space, and yes, even a handy S Pen at no extra cost.
