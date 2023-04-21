Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
If you've been looking to purchase probably the best Android phone in the world for the last couple of weeks or so, you may have noticed that Best Buy and Amazon's slightly older Galaxy S23 Ultra deals are no longer around.

Fortunately for hardcore Samsung fans addicted to speed and allergic to spending a lot of money all at once, the number one global smartphone vendor has just kicked off a sweet Mother's Day offer on its official US website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The 512GB storage variant of probably the best Android phone in the world right now is on sale at the price of a 256GB model in an exclusive Lime colorway. Plus, you can get up to $750 enhanced trade-in discounts for Mother's Day!
$930 off (67%)
$449 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

This is not all that different from some of the company's recent S23 Ultra promotions, but it does easily and convincingly beat everything you can currently get at major third-party retailers like the two mentioned above.

Specifically, between today, April 21, and May 7, you can buy the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with 512GB storage at the regular price of a 256 gig variant and save an additional 750 bucks (or less) with the right device trade-in.

To get that maximum trade-in value, you'll need to swap a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in "good" condition for a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra in your choice of color, storage configuration, and carrier model, while the "free memory upgrade" is curiously enough limited to an eye-catching Lime hue available exclusively from Samsung.com.

If you don't have a problem opting for that particular paint job, you're looking at paying $1,199.99 instead of $1,379.99 for a 512GB S23 Ultra right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through or as little as $449.99 with an "eligible" trade-in.

At 450 bucks, this is obviously an incredible bargain, sporting an outstanding Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a bonkers 200MP primary camera joined by three other excellent shooters on the phone's back, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, 12 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space, and yes, even a handy S Pen at no extra cost.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless