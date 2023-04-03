Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet





While the discounts haven't exactly been massive so far (at least not without a bunch of special conditions and strings attached), cost-conscious Android power users will probably be delighted to see Best Buy's S23 series deals improving... yet again.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





By far the greatest thing about the latest promotions compared to the previous round of (Amazon) offers is that you no longer need to opt for top-of-the-line storage configurations to maximize your savings. That's right, the entry-level Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra models are currently marked down by a very cool $100, $150, and $200 respectively, just like variants with more local digital hoarding room.





The most affordable non-Plus and non-Ultra 6.1-inch powerhouse comes with a relatively modest 128 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, at a lower-than-ever price of $699.99 right now with or without upfront carrier activation.





The 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ , meanwhile, will allow you to save twice as much data in exchange for $849.99, with the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra colossus fetching $999.99 after its highest markdown to date with no obligatory device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through.





To be perfectly clear, the same exact $100, $150, and $200 discounts apply to the higher-tier versions of these top-level contenders for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, giving you all the freedom you need to save big on your own terms.



