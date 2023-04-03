Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
There are now many different reports suggesting (more or less directly) that the Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end handsets has got off to a flying start at the global box-office, but surprisingly or not, that's not stopping major US retailers from frequently selling these bad boys at reduced prices.
While the discounts haven't exactly been massive so far (at least not without a bunch of special conditions and strings attached), cost-conscious Android power users will probably be delighted to see Best Buy's S23 series deals improving... yet again.
By far the greatest thing about the latest promotions compared to the previous round of (Amazon) offers is that you no longer need to opt for top-of-the-line storage configurations to maximize your savings. That's right, the entry-level Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra models are currently marked down by a very cool $100, $150, and $200 respectively, just like variants with more local digital hoarding room.
The most affordable non-Plus and non-Ultra 6.1-inch powerhouse comes with a relatively modest 128 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, at a lower-than-ever price of $699.99 right now with or without upfront carrier activation.
The 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, meanwhile, will allow you to save twice as much data in exchange for $849.99, with the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra colossus fetching $999.99 after its highest markdown to date with no obligatory device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through.
To be perfectly clear, the same exact $100, $150, and $200 discounts apply to the higher-tier versions of these top-level contenders for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, giving you all the freedom you need to save big on your own terms.
It pretty much goes without saying that you can also choose whatever paint job you want, and at least for the time being, these killer new Best Buy deals are not matched by Samsung's official US e-store or Amazon.
