Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
There are now many different reports suggesting (more or less directly) that the Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end handsets has got off to a flying start at the global box-office, but surprisingly or not, that's not stopping major US retailers from frequently selling these bad boys at reduced prices.

While the discounts haven't exactly been massive so far (at least not without a bunch of special conditions and strings attached), cost-conscious Android power users will probably be delighted to see Best Buy's S23 series deals improving... yet again.

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required
$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

By far the greatest thing about the latest promotions compared to the previous round of (Amazon) offers is that you no longer need to opt for top-of-the-line storage configurations to maximize your savings. That's right, the entry-level Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra models are currently marked down by a very cool $100, $150, and $200 respectively, just like variants with more local digital hoarding room.

The most affordable non-Plus and non-Ultra 6.1-inch powerhouse comes with a relatively modest 128 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, at a lower-than-ever price of $699.99 right now with or without upfront carrier activation.

The 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, meanwhile, will allow you to save twice as much data in exchange for $849.99, with the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra colossus fetching $999.99 after its highest markdown to date with no obligatory device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through.

To be perfectly clear, the same exact $100, $150, and $200 discounts apply to the higher-tier versions of these top-level contenders for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, giving you all the freedom you need to save big on your own terms.

It pretty much goes without saying that you can also choose whatever paint job you want, and at least for the time being, these killer new Best Buy deals are not matched by Samsung's official US e-store or Amazon. 

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony's noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds get an official release date and price
Sony's noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds get an official release date and price
Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week
Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week
Reduce your stress directly from home with Virgin Media's new exercise classes this April
Reduce your stress directly from home with Virgin Media's new exercise classes this April
Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much
Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much
Amazon has two beautiful Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches on sale at new record low prices
Amazon has two beautiful Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches on sale at new record low prices
How to turn on and off the flashlight on iPhone 13: a step-by-step guide
How to turn on and off the flashlight on iPhone 13: a step-by-step guide
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless