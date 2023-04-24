Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in





You may want to check out Best Buy's killer new deals on these ultra-high-end, ultra-well-reviewed, and ultra-popular Android handsets , which currently allow you to save up to a hefty 300 bucks sans having to trade anything in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Because the Galaxy S23 family is still pretty new (not to mention pretty great), you probably won't be surprised to hear that the $300 discount comes with one pretty big string attached. Specifically, an obligatory upfront activation on a carrier of your choice as far as the S23 Ultra giant is concerned.





You can go for a 256GB storage variant at $899.99 instead of its $1,199.99 list price right now or opt for a 512 gig model marked down from $1,379.99 to $1,079.99, with the latter undercutting Samsung 's own top Mother's Day 2023 deal (with no trade-in required).





Then you have the slightly smaller and humbler but overall similarly impressive 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ fetching $749.99 and $869.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively, and last but not necessarily least, the super-compact (by 2023 flagship standards) 6.1-inch "vanilla" Galaxy S23 at $599.99 and $659.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively.





These are the lowest prices so far reached by all three phones in all of these variants without a necessary trade-in, and although there is no money to be saved without carrier activation at the time of this writing, it feels hard to turn down these sweet new promotions. After all, you all have a favorite mobile network operator, and Best Buy only needs you to check its name and make a (short-term) commitment.