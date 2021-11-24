Notification Center

Samsung Android Camera

Detailed Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs leaked, three 'new' sensors expected

Anam Hamid
By
0
Detailed Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs leaked, three 'new' sensors expected
It was briefly rumored that for the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera system, Samsung may switch things up a little and employ three 12MP sensors and a 108MP main camera. Samsung insider Ice Universe is still adamant that that's not the case.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 108MP main sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto unit with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Last month, Ice said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would offer the same camera resolutions as its predecessor, and has today reiterated that prediction.

The primary camera will be an improved version of the 108MP HM3 sensor. He had previously said that the sensor would feature an enhanced detail mode.

The device will likely also switch out the telephoto units with new 10MP Sony sensors. The ultrawide module will apparently be the same as the one found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs at a glance


  • 108MP main camera:  Improved version of HM3 sensor 1/ 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85
  • 12MP Ultrawide unit:  0.6X Sony sensor 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120
  • 10MP 10X Periscope Telephoto: New Sony sensor 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11
  • 10MP 3X  Telephoto sensor: New Sony sensor 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36

The phone is highly likely to boast a Galaxy Note-like design and a dedicated S Pen slot. It will purportedly sport a 6.8-inches 120Hz display and a hefty 5,000mAh battery will keep the lights on. 

Depending on where you live, you will either get Qualcomm's next high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or Samsung's Exynos 2200. Performance may get a further boost from a new RAM technology. We can expect to see the Galaxy S22 series in flesh in February 2022. Whether the rumored changes will be enough to make a mark and earn these phones a spot amongst the best smartphones remains to be seen.

