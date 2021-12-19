Renders visualize the rumored Burnham Green Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note

Samsung's next highest-end flagship, which might be known as the Galaxy S22 Note and not S22 Ultra, may come in a green color option after all. If you are wondering what shade of green it will be, insider Ice Universe appears to have the answer.





Let's Go Digital Per the tipster , #27423a is the color code for the Green Galaxy S22 Note/Ultra. To give us a sense of how this variant would look like in real life,has rendered the Ultra in this green hue, which is apparently known as Burnham Green.





Leaker Yogesh Brar says that the green Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a shade lighter than this color code and also adds that the red variant will be close to the code #B61919.





This year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes in a green hue (Phantom Green) and 2019's Galaxy S10 was also available in a green shade (Prism Green). Apparently, the green Galaxy S22 Note will be lighter than the Fold 3 and a little darker than the S10.





In addition to green and red, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will allegedly also come in black and white. The standard Galaxy S22 and the Plus model will also be sold in the color green, but that will be a different and lighter shade than Burnham Green. These models will reportedly have a glossy finish, while the Ultra/Note will have a matte texture.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note, as you may already know, will likely inherit Galaxy Note 20's design, down to the dedicated S Pen slot. It will reportedly have a 6.8-inches 120Hz display, a 108MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chip, depending on where you live.





The phone will be purportedly be announced in February and is set to be one of the best upcoming smartphones of 2022.