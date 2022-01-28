Fresh Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak brings bittersweet charging speed news

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





After all, we already know everything there is to know about the impending S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, price tags and delivery dates included, right? Well, wrong. Not as in wrong about the specifications, prices, and the rest of the details revealed so far, but wrong about there being nothing left to find out.





For instance, if you looked closely at the detailed specs disclosed by German publication WinFuture earlier this week, you may have noticed the battery section was actually incomplete. While fast charging support was obviously listed for all three high-end phones, the top speeds the Galaxy S22 family is expected to achieve were curiously left out.

So how fast will the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra charge in the end?





Pretty darn fast, at least as far as the two larger models are concerned, which will apparently come with 45W support. That would represent a very solid improvement from the 25W speeds offered across last year's Galaxy S21 lineup, with the notable exception of the "vanilla" S22, confirmed today to retain its predecessor's exact wired charging capabilities.









Today's information, by the way, comes from a European certification body ( via Nashville Chatter Class ), so while we're not entirely sure if it was supposed to go public already, it's almost certainly legit.









Now it looks like both the S22+ and S22 Ultra could offer faster charging than their little brother, which is still a tad disappointing to hear for prospective buyers of the compact Galaxy S22, but it's much better than what was initially predicted for these high-end handsets.

Galaxy S22 series charging vs the competition





Assuming this new info will indeed prove accurate (and ubiquitous), you'll probably find the following comparison useful the next time you're thinking of purchasing a "premium" new mobile devices:





Galaxy S22 - 25W

Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra - 45W

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro - 23W (unofficial)

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 27W (unofficial)

iPhone 13 mini - 18W (unofficial)

OnePlus 10 Pro - 80W

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro - 65W

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - 30W

Xiaomi 12 Pro - 120W

Xiaomi 12 - 67W

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro - 66W

Sony Xperia 1 III - 30W

Motorola Edge X30 - 68W

Oppo Reno 7 Pro - 65W

Vivo Iqoo 9 Pro - 120W

Realme GT2 Pro - 65W



Okay, so the first thing you're likely to notice is that 45W charging doesn't actually eclipse a lot of Samsung's current rivals in the heavyweight division of the smartphone world. But the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are guaranteed to beat even the iPhone 13 series numbers that Apple doesn't advertise, and in many markets, we're fairly certain that's all that Samsung cares about.









Beating Google is a nice bonus, of course, with the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme looking way too advanced in this particular department to catch up with anytime soon.





Theoretical speeds don't always translate perfectly into real-world charging times, mind you, as proven by the 45W-supporting Galaxy S20 Ultra . The 25W-limited S21 Ultra was in no way inferior when using the same 45W Samsung brick, so hopefully, this year's upgrade will make a real difference for end users.





Speaking of bricks, there's about a zero chance that Samsung will sell the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra with blazing fast chargers in their retail box, so be sure to take that into account when preparing your spring tech spending budget.