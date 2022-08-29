Excellent new deals make Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE as affordable as they've ever been
Today is a pretty good day to do a little Amazon.com shopping just ahead of the beginning of a new school year, as well as a few months in advance of the holiday season, with the bulk of the best phones money can buy right now going for significantly lower prices than usual... out of nowhere.
We're talking everything from Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra to last year's OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, as well as a bunch of very popular Motorola mid-rangers, all three of Google's latest Pixel handsets, and the somewhat overlooked and undervalued Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE.
Yes, hardcore Samsung fans, the early 2022-released S21 Fan Edition is even cheaper at the time of this writing than just last week, and obviously, you don't have to jump through any hoops to slash $180 off the $699.99 list price with 128 gigs of internal storage space and spend $190 less than $769.99 for a 256GB configuration.
Technically, Amazon has offered one slightly better deal than this before, but unlike last month, you can get the deeply discounted Galaxy S21 FE 5G without a Prime subscription as well.
The same goes for the unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE from all the way back in 2020, which is today hitting its lowest price ever... outside of Prime-only sales after a cool $150 markdown from $599.99 in a single 128GB storage variant and multiple colors.
As you can imagine, these two phones are pretty similar, sharing pretty much the same camera specifications, 4,500mAh battery equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, and not-very-premium plastic-and-metal construction.
Of course, the newer generation packs a newer and faster Snapdragon 888 processor, while the Snapdragon 865-powered S20 FE 5G sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. But both screens come with an identical resolution, and perhaps more importantly, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and at least at these substantially reduced prices, Samsung's software support is second to none, essentially justifying a purchase by itself.
