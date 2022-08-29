Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
Originally available for $729.99, the "vanilla" edition of the brand's main 2021 flagship is obviously no longer worth anywhere near seven Benjamins. That's why the 5G-enabled 6.55-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse has been repeatedly and substantially discounted in recent months, dropping as low as $530 at its manufacturer and $500 on Amazon.
The latter e-commerce giant is today outdoing itself... by a lot, slashing no less than 350 bucks off the aforementioned list price of an unlocked OnePlus 9 in Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors with no strings attached. That's an absolutely monumental 48 percent markdown, and no, you don't need a Prime membership to score this cheaper-than-ever device with 128GB internal storage space, 8GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and 65W fast charging technology.
At under $400, you really cannot do better than that at the time of this writing, especially when you also consider the silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen and decent 48 + 50 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.
If you want to go "pro" with a larger and much higher-quality 6.7-inch display sporting a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, as well as an extra 8MP telephoto lens, blazing fast 50W wireless charging support, a more premium metal-and-glass construction, and a heftier 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room paired with a whopping 12GB memory count, you'll be happy to know the OnePlus 9 Pro is also on sale at a lower than ever price.
That's lower than during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 celebration last month after a $419.01 discount from a $1,069 list price that makes the 9 Pro just as affordable as the OnePlus 10T right now. The choice between the two is not easy, mind you, as the newer handset naturally packs the faster processor (and the much faster charging capabilities) while last year's 6.7-incher offers the more "professional" imaging setup, screen, and build quality.
