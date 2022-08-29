Google's Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro are all cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not Black Friday or Cyber Monday yet, and Amazon's emerging Prime Day "holiday" has slowly become a distant (albeit sweet) memory for bargain hunters, but many of the best phones out there are incredibly (and seemingly randomly) on sale at substantial discounts right now.
Although they're not marked as Labor Day deals for advertising purposes and they don't have an explicit expiration date attached, we're fairly certain Amazon's latest Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a offers will not last long, impressively knocking down all three Google-made handsets to new all-time low prices.
The youngest member of the stock Android family is discounted by an unprecedented $79.01 from an already very reasonable list price of $449 in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage hues with absolutely no strings attached.
The mid-range Pixel 6a is only available in a 128GB storage configuration, also packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM, as well as the exact same Google Tensor processor as the high-end Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
The "vanilla" Pixel 6, of course, sports a larger, smoother, and overall better 6.4-inch AMOLED screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a more premium glass-and-metal build, higher-quality dual rear-facing camera system, and an extra 2 gigs of memory, which is obviously why the 2021-released phone normally starts at $599.
But that list price was repeatedly dropped by $100 recently and now said discount is improved to a new record of 130 bucks. That applies to both 128 and 256GB storage variants in a "Stormy Black" paint job only and only if you hurry and place your Amazon.com order as soon as possible.
Last but definitely not least, the ultra-premium Pixel 6 Pro can be had at the time of this writing for a whopping (and completely unbeatable) $275 less than its usual price of $900 in the same aforementioned black color and a 128 gig storage configuration only.
This is a 6.7-inch beast with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display in tow rocking a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as no less than 12 gigs of RAM and three rear-facing shooters (including a 50MP and a 48MP sensor), so being able to buy all that for just a little over six Benjamins is something you may not want to miss for the world (or Google's inability to fix bugs).
Things that are NOT allowed: