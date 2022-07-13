Get your dirt-cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE before Prime Day ends





That means many of this year's top Prime Day phone deals , for instance, are still available, bringing to the limelight for a limited time a number of devices that haven't received a lot of attention lately. The fall 2020-released Galaxy S20 FE 5G certainly fits that description, dropping to a new record low price after an unprecedented $180 markdown from a $599.99 MSRP.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the 6.5-inch handset is obviously not as speedy as its belated S21 FE sequel , let alone the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus . But while all three of those Samsung high-enders are deeply discounted for Prime members right now as well, the 5G-enabled S20 Fan Edition is dangerously approaching mid-range territory at just a little over four Benjamins.





By mid-end standards (even in this day and age), that outdated Qualcomm SoC remains pretty impressive, and the same goes for the 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 4,500mAh battery capable of 25W charging speeds, the 32MP single selfie shooter, and even the 12 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system.





Equipped with a not-so-remarkable 6 gigs of RAM, the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be had in a 128GB storage configuration at the aforementioned $180 discount from a regular price of $599.99 or with double that amount of local digital hoarding room for $201 less than usual. Both models also come with a microSD card slot for easy external storage expansion, as well as a (15W) charger in the box.





Last but certainly not least, you should know the S20 FE's advanced age hasn't stopped Samsung from delivering a timely Android 12 update around the world and promising to do the same with Android 13 in the relatively near future. Now that's definitely not something many other sub-$500 phones can offer!



