Get your dirt-cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE before Prime Day ends
Despite what the name might suggest (and similar to the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events of the last few years), Amazon's Prime Day 2022 celebration is not a 24-hour-only affair.
That means many of this year's top Prime Day phone deals, for instance, are still available, bringing to the limelight for a limited time a number of devices that haven't received a lot of attention lately. The fall 2020-released Galaxy S20 FE 5G certainly fits that description, dropping to a new record low price after an unprecedented $180 markdown from a $599.99 MSRP.
Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the 6.5-inch handset is obviously not as speedy as its belated S21 FE sequel, let alone the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus. But while all three of those Samsung high-enders are deeply discounted for Prime members right now as well, the 5G-enabled S20 Fan Edition is dangerously approaching mid-range territory at just a little over four Benjamins.
By mid-end standards (even in this day and age), that outdated Qualcomm SoC remains pretty impressive, and the same goes for the 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 4,500mAh battery capable of 25W charging speeds, the 32MP single selfie shooter, and even the 12 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system.
Equipped with a not-so-remarkable 6 gigs of RAM, the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be had in a 128GB storage configuration at the aforementioned $180 discount from a regular price of $599.99 or with double that amount of local digital hoarding room for $201 less than usual. Both models also come with a microSD card slot for easy external storage expansion, as well as a (15W) charger in the box.
Last but certainly not least, you should know the S20 FE's advanced age hasn't stopped Samsung from delivering a timely Android 12 update around the world and promising to do the same with Android 13 in the relatively near future. Now that's definitely not something many other sub-$500 phones can offer!
