Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last

If you don’t plan on picking up Samsung’s hot new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, you might consider what’s probably among the best-selling phones in the US, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Sitting at the threshold between high-end and mid-range tiers, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the best of both worlds for a reasonable price.

But when the reasonable price becomes even more reasonable, it’s probably time to cave in. Unless you have other tastes when it comes to phones. Available in 10 different colors, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G typically costs $700.

Thankfully, Amazon is running a promotion right now, so you could save $100 on some of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G models. The graphite and lavender versions are the cheapest, but the olive and white models are on sale too. Sadly, the other six colors options are sold out on Amazon, so don’t even try to add them to cart.

It’s also worth mentioning that the $100 discount applies for both 128GB and 256GB models. However, if you’re looking to buy the 256GB variant, you won’t have many options at your disposal. In fact, just the graphite version is still available for purchase on Amazon.

That said, if you’re in the market for a Samsung phone and your budget is no bigger than $600, check out Amazon’s deal above as soon as you can. These deals usually disappear quite fast.
