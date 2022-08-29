A whole bunch of mid-range Motorola phones are on sale at crazy low prices





All of the handsets we're going to talk about today are currently up for grabs at their lowest ever prices, either matching or eclipsing last month's Prime Day deals, which were exclusively available for, well, Amazon Prime members.





There is no such special requirement this time around, and although we're not convinced these massive new discounts will last until Monday, September 5, you can definitely file them under some of the greatest Labor Day 2022 promotions for cash-strapped Android users.





The most affordable device on sale for a presumably limited time only is the aptly named Moto G Power (2021) battery champion at $60 off its $199.99 list price in an entry-level 3GB RAM/32GB ROM configuration and a whopping $100 below $249.99 with 4 gigs of memory and 64 of internal storage space.





As you can imagine, that's no powerhouse by any stretch of the word, and the same goes for both the Moto G Stylus (2020) and G Stylus (2021) . Obviously, the newer pen-wielding phone is slightly better, but not in every way, which is why bargain hunters may want to consider both models at their excellent current discounts of $145 and $120 from the same $299.99 regular price.





The Motorola One 5G Ace , meanwhile, offers unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers, as well as Snapdragon 750 processing power, a hefty 5,000mAh battery of its own, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB storage space, at no less than $190 under its once-reasonable list price of $399.99.





Finally, the 2020-released Motorola Edge also comes with 5G speeds, a love-it-or-hate-it dual-curved 6.7-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 765 SoC, 4,500mAh battery, and a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a (slightly) lower than ever price after a $405 markdown from a $699.99 MSRP. It's not easy to choose just that one phone perfectly fitting your needs and budget right now, eh?