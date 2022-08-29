Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers.
These are by far the best Labor Day deals available right now on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra for folks who don't want to trade anything in or activate their new devices on a specific carrier straight off the bat, although you may want to hurry and place your order well ahead of September 5.
That's because Amazon is explicitly listing its current $250 Galaxy S22+ discount as a limited affair ending in "1 day" (at the time of this writing), and the e-commerce giant's latest S22 and S22 Ultra promotions could also go away in a matter of hours.
Unsurprisingly, the largest, most sophisticated, and most expensive member of the S22 family is on sale at the deepest price cut, costing a whopping 270 bucks less than usual in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations with absolutely no strings attached.
As far as we know, that makes the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra more affordable than ever before... outside of Amazon's insane Prime Day 2022 campaign last month. If you missed those unbeatable savings or you're not a Prime subscriber, this is an incredibly rare chance to get arguably the overall best Android phone money can buy at a massive discount with no trade-in, port-in, upfront activation, new line of service, or any sort of credit involved.
The Galaxy S22 Plus, meanwhile, has actually been on sale at its current aforementioned discount in 128 and 256 gig variants at least once before. But that was all the way back in May and this is now, when both Best Buy and Samsung itself are charging $1,000 and up for the 6.6-inch giant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood and three great cameras slapped to its back.
Last but not necessarily least, especially for loyal fans of compact handsets, Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S22 5G is also marked down by a rare and very generous 150 bucks from a list price of $800 and $850 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.
This is also not a match for Amazon's Prime Day 2022 offer, but otherwise, it's pretty much impossible to trump.
