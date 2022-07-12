Amazon Prime Day finally makes Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE affordable enough
Following an almost surprisingly successful Galaxy S20 FE back in 2020 and a belated S21 FE early this year, Samsung reportedly has no plans to release a "Fan Edition" Galaxy S22 model by the end of 2022 and in fact the entire lineup of inexpensive flagships could be scrapped altogether.
Ironically, that might make the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE 5G feel more compelling than ever before for some hardcore Samsung fans on a relatively tight budget, especially at a Prime Day 2022 price.
That's right, this bad boy is sold by Amazon exclusively for Prime members at new record high discounts of $210 and $231 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively. That equates to a flat (and impressive) 30 percent slashed off the unlocked handset's list prices of $699.99 and $769.99.
Before deciding which of the two variants you should choose, it's important to keep in mind that your 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room will be paired with a similarly hefty 8GB RAM count, while the entry-level model only packs 6 gigs of the good stuff.
Then again, Amazon merely sells the costlier version in a "graphite" color while allowing you to choose between a grand total of four paint jobs as far as the cheaper units are concerned, at least if you hurry.
Technically, the deal is obviously set to run for the entire 48-hour duration of Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival today and tomorrow (July 12 and 13), but depending on supply and demand, we wouldn't be shocked if certain color options were to go out of stock much earlier.
Not exactly well-reviewed at its regular price of $700 and up, the Galaxy S21 FE is definitely an intriguing value proposition below the $500 mark. After all, we are essentially talking about a 2021 Android flagship here with a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, solid cameras, great battery life, and perhaps most importantly, absolutely stellar software support.
