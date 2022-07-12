Amazon Prime Day finally makes Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE affordable enough





Ironically, that might make the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE 5G feel more compelling than ever before for some hardcore Samsung fans on a relatively tight budget, especially at a Prime Day 2022 price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Various Colors $210 off (30%) $489 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Graphite $231 off (30%) $538 99 $769 99 Buy at Amazon





That's right, this bad boy is sold by Amazon exclusively for Prime members at new record high discounts of $210 and $231 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively. That equates to a flat (and impressive) 30 percent slashed off the unlocked handset's list prices of $699.99 and $769.99.





Before deciding which of the two variants you should choose, it's important to keep in mind that your 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room will be paired with a similarly hefty 8GB RAM count, while the entry-level model only packs 6 gigs of the good stuff.





Then again, Amazon merely sells the costlier version in a "graphite" color while allowing you to choose between a grand total of four paint jobs as far as the cheaper units are concerned, at least if you hurry.





Technically, the deal is obviously set to run for the entire 48-hour duration of Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival today and tomorrow (July 12 and 13), but depending on supply and demand, we wouldn't be shocked if certain color options were to go out of stock much earlier.





Not exactly well-reviewed at its regular price of $700 and up, the Galaxy S21 FE is definitely an intriguing value proposition below the $500 mark. After all, we are essentially talking about a 2021 Android flagship here with a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, solid cameras, great battery life, and perhaps most importantly, absolutely stellar software support.



