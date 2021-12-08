Android 12 could be one of the big reasons to buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Android 12 could be one of the big reasons to buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G0
For once, however, odds are you will not be disappointed or bored out of your mind by what you're about to hear, which is something that's never been reported before as far as we know. Suspected, yes, but not explicitly rumored, anticipated, or confirmed.
Wait, does that mean what we think it does?
At first glance, today's Galaxy S21 FE firmware leak may not even seem like the biggest story concerning the phone this week. After all, we are talking about a device more and more likely to come out in 2022 rather than this month, which obviously makes it an ideal candidate for running the October 2021-released Android 12 out the box.
But if Samsung does decide to do that, there are some possible consequences that may not make Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra owners very happy. Specifically, the S21 FE 5G would technically fall under the company's three-year policy for major software updates, thus looking at near-certain Android 13, 14, and yes, Android 15 promotions down the line.
In contrast, the three superior aforementioned members of the S21 family could only receive Android 13 and 14 upgrades after already making the jump from OS build 11 to 12 last month.
A simple solution to this "problem" would obviously be to extend the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra update window in order to cover Android 15 as well, with the (unwanted) alternative probably being to reconsider the S21 FE launch specs, roll back to Android 11 and then deliver an Android 12-based One UI 4.0 goodie pack shortly thereafter.
That's definitely a theory worth keeping in mind when you consider Samsung's troubled Android 12 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G. For the time being, however, the safest bet is to expect the Galaxy S21 FE 5G to come out with Android 12 right off the bat in (relatively) stable form.
Excitement levels are growing... slightly
Let's face it, pre-installed Android 12 software could be one of the very few key S21 FE strengths over many of the best budget 5G phones available right now.
Initially meant to go official all the way back in August, this bad boy looks somewhat outdated, with almost exactly the same design as the base Galaxy S21 5G, almost the same 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen as 2020's Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and a Snapdragon 888 processor (at least in certain markets) that's on the verge of becoming passé as well.
Perhaps the biggest problem is that the recently rumored $699 US starting price is simply not low enough, at least not in a 128GB storage configuration also expected to pack a modest (by 2021 flagship standards) 6GB RAM count.
