Android 12 could be one of the big reasons to buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G





For once, however, odds are you will not be disappointed or bored out of your mind by what you're about to hear, which is something that's never been reported before as far as we know. Suspected, yes, but not explicitly rumored, anticipated, or confirmed.





That's right, the almost always reliable folks over at SamMobile can confirm the S21 FE 5G already runs Android 12 in its pre-release form, which all but guarantees that's the OS version the long overdue high-end handset will see daylight on... eventually.

Wait, does that mean what we think it does?









But if Samsung does decide to do that, there are some possible consequences that may not make Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra owners very happy. Specifically, the S21 FE 5G would technically fall under the company's three-year policy for major software updates , thus looking at near-certain Android 13, 14, and yes, Android 15 promotions down the line.













That would be a pretty weird distinction and a major reason to choose the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition over its "regular", Plus, or Ultra-branded cousins, at least until the S22 trio enters the picture with Android 12 pre-loaded and a similar three-year support pledge.





A simple solution to this "problem" would obviously be to extend the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra update window in order to cover Android 15 as well, with the (unwanted) alternative probably being to reconsider the S21 FE launch specs, roll back to Android 11 and then deliver an Android 12-based One UI 4.0 goodie pack shortly thereafter.





Excitement levels are growing... slightly





Let's face it, pre-installed Android 12 software could be one of the very few key S21 FE strengths over many of the best budget 5G phones available right now.













Perhaps the biggest problem is that the recently rumored $699 US starting price is simply not low enough, at least not in a 128GB storage configuration also expected to pack a modest (by 2021 flagship standards) 6GB RAM count.





before launch to realistically go after Samsung's With a very familiar-sounding 12 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera setup and 4,500mAh battery also tipped by multiple trusted sources, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition 5G definitely needs a discountlaunch to realistically go after Samsung's 9 million+ units sales goal for 2022 . But if last-minute software changes are possible, why couldn't something like that happen in the eleventh hour too? Call us naive, but that's what keeps our excitement at a reasonable level.

